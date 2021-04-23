IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Slams Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson's Inconsistency

It has been another stop-start season for Sanju Samson, after his blistering century in the first match against Punjab Kings, the Rajasthan Royals captain has got silent. He has registered scores of 4, 1, and 21 in the next three matches of the 14th edition of IPL.

His dip in form has attracted some criticism from former cricketers over his attitude. First, it was legendary Sunil Gavaskar who was not pleased with Samson’s low scores, calling his inconsistency a problem for him and the team. Now former India opener Gautam Gambhir has lost patience with the wicketkeeper-batsman.

“Sanju Samson starts like a million-dollar baby, who looks like he’s going to take the IPL on fire by scoring 800-900 runs but then suddenly he starts going down rapidly,” Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo.

Stressing on the need for Samson to contribute with the 30s and 40s, Gambhir said The Royals captain should look at the way Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers perform in the IPL.

“He needs to contribute. I’ve spoken earlier as well that the graph can’t be so up and down. There needs to be some balance maintained. You’ve scored a hundred, but you still have to keep contributing. Look at AB de Villiers, look at Virat Kohli. They’ll get a hundred and then they’ll get a 40.

“If you see Sanju Samson. There is a hundred and then nothing. He’ll probably get another hundred but that is not how quality or world-class players do. I’m not saying he’s gonna get a 100 every second game but you need contributions. He needs to be tighter. I want to see that responsibility taken by him,” Gambhir added.

Sanju Samson was handed the responsibility of leading the Royals hours after the franchise decided to let go Steve Smith ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Although he had prior experience in leading a team, captaining an IPL franchise was any day going to be tougher. Now, with a host of their star players unavailable, there will be an added responsibility on Samson’s shoulders more than ever before.

Former KKR captain Gambhir said the RR captaincy can either mature Samson or take his career the other way. “In the absence of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, it’s a golden opportunity for him to get mature. He’s at that stage of his career where it could go either way. He’s not a permanent member of the Indian side. He has been given the responsibility to lead RR so it either matures him or he goes the other way,” Gambhir said.

Rajasthan Royals are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, having won just one out of four games.

