IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers Help Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat KKR by 38 Runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their dream run in the ongoing Indian Premier League as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs to remain as the only unbeaten team in the cash-rich league. Chasing 205, Eoin Morgan’s side could only reach 166 after losing seven wickets. This is for the first time in their history that the Bangalore-based franchise have won its first three opening encounter in the IPL.

Kolkata got off to a decent start courtesy of some exquisite stroke play by Shubman Gill. The young Indian batsman hit Blackcap pacer, Kylie Jamieson, for 16 runs in the first four balls of the second over, however, fell prey in the fifth ball.

It looked like KKR would give RCB a run for their money in Chennai as Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana stabilised KKR’s innings but they could not replicate their outing against SRH here as Tripathi departed in the 6th over.

KKR never recovered from that as they continued to lose wickets at regular succession. Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan gave KKR some hope but their stand for the 6th wicket was restricted to just 41 runs as Jamieson cleaned up the Bangladeshi all-rounder.

KKR could only add 11 runs after Shakib departure in the 18th over.

Andre Russell top-scored for KKR with 31 runs, meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bolwers for RCB with 3 wickets for 41 runs in his four overs.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell and A.B. de Villiers propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recover from a shaky start to score 204/4 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Varun Chakravarthy and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets in the first two overs to reduce RCB to 9/2. Maxwell then scored 78 off 49 balls, putting up a partnership of 86 runs with opener Devdutt Padikkal. After the latter’s dismissal, Maxwell was joined by de Villiers in taking on the KKR bowlers.

The pair put up 53 off just 37 balls for the fourth wicket. Maxwell eventually fell to his Australian teammate Pat Cummins in the 17th over but de Villiers then made the most of the remainder of the innings.

The South African led the way as RCB took 56 runs off the last three overs with the last over bowled by Andre Russell going for 21, all of which was scored by de Villiers. He ended the innings unbeaten on 76 off 34 balls hitting nine fours and three sixes.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 204/4 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxell 78, AB de Villiers 76 not out; Varun Chakravarthy 2/39) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 166/8 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 31, Eoin Morgan 29; Kyle Jamieson 3/41) by 38 runs

(With IANS Inputs)

