- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Dazzles in Royal Challengers Bangalore Colours, Fans React
RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 6, 2021, 3:48 PM IST
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world right now. He showed what he is capable of in the 2014 Indian Premier League season when he amassed 552 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 187.75 for erstwhile Kings XI Punjab, now called Punjab Kings. However, he has not been able to replicate his form in the following years, having scored 1505 runs in 82 IPL matches at an average of 22.13. Last he failed to hit even one six and ended the season with just 108 runs in 13 matches. Despite his not so impressive record, Royal Challengers Bangalore shed some serious cash to rope in his services for the 2021 season. The Bangalore-based side paid a whopping Rs 14.25 crore after a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings.
On Tuesday, RCB’s official Twitter handle posted a picture of the dangerous Aussie donning the Red-and-black of RCB in what seems like a practice match.
Visibly thrilled RCB fans then took it upon themselves to have a discussion on where the Aussie should bat once the season commences.
Open the innings with Virat Kohli
— Naveen (@LoveNeedsMoney9) April 6, 2021
My 11 for 1st game at chennai
Dev
Virat
Abd
Max
Azarudeen
Christian
Washi
Shabaz
Siraj/saini
Kane richardson
Chahal
I took Kane&Christian as they r in good form in recent games & both r good economical bowlers at death and since chennai has spinning pitches & i took 4 spiners
— M.KIRANREDDY (@KiranreddyMale) April 6, 2021
The most awaited pic of the season
— Ambrish Upadhyay (@Ambrish22143670) April 6, 2021
The RCB fans would be hoping the Glenn Maxwell finally finds form, this season and he partners up with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to lead RCB to their maiden Indian Premier League title.
RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule