- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Relieved to Hit First Six in a Year, Says 'Monkey is Off the Back'-WATCH
Glenn Maxwell had a horrible IPL last year. Playing for Kings XI Punjab he accounted for just 108 in 13 games.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 22, 2021, 11:23 AM IST
In a free-wheeling chat with last night’s man of the moment Harshal Patel, Aussie star Glenn Maxwell has opened up about hitting his first maximum in a long time–a year to be precise. Maxwell was the interviewer really, but Patel turn the tables on him, asking how does he feel to get back among some runs.
Maxwell was quick to reply: “It’s a bit of moneky is off its back, really”.
WATCH:
A record five-wicket haul from Harshal Patel and an incredible knock from AB de Villiers helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL 2021 opener at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.After Harshal Patel’s five-wicket haul (5/27) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to 159/9, AB de Villiers made 48 off 27 in tough batting conditions to see them home.
RCB’s chase did not get off to the brightest of starts as Washington Sundar struggled for 10 off 16 before getting out to Krunal Pandya. Washington had opened in the absence of Devdutt Padikkal but the move didn’t work.
Virat Kohli Says Thought of Leaving RCB has Never Crossed his Mind
Rajat Patidar walked in at No. 3 and showed some brief promise before chopping on a knuckle ball from Trent Boult. Despite the twin wickets, RCB got 46 for 2 in the Power Play as Virat Kohli had begun well. Glenn Maxwell came ahead of AB de Villiers at No. 4 and began with a bang, taking on the spinners, particularly Rahul Chahar. The switch hits were on display, and a straight six off Krunal Pandya went for a 100 metre six over long on and outside the stadium.
Kohli slowed down in the middle overs as Krunal completed a spell of 1 for 25, but the partnership with Maxwell was threatening. MI were desperate for a wicket and they turned to their strike bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.He didn’t disappoint, trapping Kohli lbw for 33 off 29 in the 13th over. A couple of overs later, Glenn Maxwell pulled a short ball from Marco Jansen to short fine leg. In the same over, Shahbaz Ahmed holed out to the deep as MI nosed ahead.
