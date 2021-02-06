IPL 2021: Failed Miserably Last Year, Glenn Maxwell Enters Auction With Shocking Base Price As many as 1,097 players have registered for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction, which is scheduled to be held on February 18 in Chennai. Among these, 814 are Indians, and 743 of them are uncapped players who have never played in the IPL while there are 50 uncapped players who have played in the league before, said the Indian cricket board said in a statement.

There are 283 overseas players. West Indies have entered the highest number of players among foreigners (56), followed by Australia with 42. Twenty-seven players have come from associate countries, the USA, the UAE, Scotland, the Netherlands, and Nepal.

The players have been further categorised in different base price brackets. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is one of 11 players to be listed at the highest base price of INR 2 crore. The others in the list are Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Mark Wood and Colin Ingram.

The next bracket is of INR 1.5 crore, and this is where world's top-rates batsman Dawid Malan features. Other players in this list are Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Adil Rashid and David Willey.

Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar, son of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, will be among the few notable cricketers who will be going under the hammer when the IPL Auction takes place this month. Besides him all eyes will be on S Sreesanth and it needs to be seen how the IPL franchisees treat him after what happened to him in 2013.

A left-arm seamer, Arjun has enlisted with a base price of Rs 20 Lakh. He has played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month and has trained with Mumbai Indians in the past as well. Meanwhile 37-year-old Sreesanth was in the eye of the storm in 2013 edition of IPL when he was arrested for spot-fixing. He has a base prize of 75 lakh.

As many as 139 players have been retained by the eight IPL franchises whereas 57 players have been released from their existing squads. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained the most number of players -- 22 -- while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have only 12 players in the squad.

Kings XI Punjab will enter the auction with the biggest purse of Rs.53.20 crore, followed by RCB (Rs.35.90 crore). Kolkata Knight Riders and SRH have the least amount of purse remaining -- Rs.10.75 crore.

Rajasthan Royals, who have appointed Sanju Samson as they captain after releasing Steve Smith, will look to fill their three overseas slot sand have a purse remaining of Rs.34.85 crore.

Chennai Super Kings have Rs.22.90 crore in the kitty, Delhi Capitals Rs.12.90 crore, and Mumbai Indians have Rs. 15.35 crore in their purse.