- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Scores 1st IPL Fifty in 5 Years; Triggers Meme-Fest on Social Media
Glenn Maxwell has showed tremendous improvement. Last year his runs dried up and KXIP was the ultimate loser in this.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 15, 2021, 10:09 AM IST
Glenn Maxwell is finally coming to the party as the Aussie cricketer continues to pile up the good scores in IPL 2021. Maxwell who flattered to deceive for Kings XI Punjab last season landed at RCB and answered his critics with the bat. He played a solid innings against Mumbai in the opener (39) and now in the very second game against SRH he slammed 59 crucial runs. His string of performances triggered a meme fest on Twitter. Check this out:
Glenn Maxwell calling Preity Zinta after his back to back brilliant knocks : pic.twitter.com/fuLVI3oOfP
— VIYA_Viewek (@Gondia_ki_Gochi) April 14, 2021
Punjab Kings Fan to GLENN MAXWELL #RCBvsSRH #SRHvRCB#BestHomeCommentator ⭐@Housing pic.twitter.com/3NSSVq9fMl
— Shubh (@KukrejaShubhs) April 14, 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they held their nerves at the death to record a remarkable 6-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. Chasing 150 on a slow and turning wicket, SRH failed to capitalize on a fine start and made a mess of a chase they should have wrapped with plenty to spare. Instead, they kept losing wickets and ultimately fell short of the target. While Glenn Maxwell was the best batsman on display on the 14th of April at Chepauk and had a higher impact than David Warner, it was the slow left arm orthodox of Shahbaz Ahmed which had the maximum impact in the match.
Subject punjab fan hai or maxwell ko lagatar do match me RCB ke liye run banate dekh liya he #RCBvsSRH #SRHvRCB #IPL2021 #IPL #GlennMaxwell #pbks pic.twitter.com/N1sccX6acS
— Nilesh Gadhavi (@NSGadhavi) April 14, 2021
Maxwell Maxwell
for Punjab for #RCB #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB #RCBvSRH #RCBvsSRH #SRHvsRCB #GlennMaxwell #Maxwell#RCB #SRH pic.twitter.com/pbR02CI39G
— Prasoon Jain (@Prasoonjain31) April 14, 2021
Maxwell came out to bat in the seventh over and built a base for RCB adding 44 for the third-wicket with skipper Virat Kohli. Although his team lost a flurry of wickets thereafter including the big ones of the captain and AB de Villiers in quick succession, Maxwell was determined to make a difference and stood firm at the other end. He kept the scorecard ticking and only attacked at the death – showcasing maturity and common sense apart from his marvellous stroke-play.
Pic 1 :- Maxwell in RCB
Pic 2 :- Maxwell in Punjab Kings#IPL2021 #GlennMaxwell pic.twitter.com/VRo2vigo4q
— ʜᴀʀꜱʜ™ (@HarshRo45_) April 14, 2021
What stood out about Maxwell was his ability to score at a rate higher than the other RCB batsmen on a difficult and tricky wicket. The Australian had a strike rate of 143.9 in the match which was higher than the average for other RCB batsmen in the match of a mere 101.27. Maxwell scored almost 40% of RCB’s runs and batted through pressure of wickets falling at the other end in the second half of the innings. He was finally dismissed for 59 off 41 deliveries.
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai