IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Scores 1st IPL Fifty in 5 Years; Triggers Meme-Fest on Social Media

Glenn Maxwell is finally coming to the party as the Aussie cricketer continues to pile up the good scores in IPL 2021. Maxwell who flattered to deceive for Kings XI Punjab last season landed at RCB and answered his critics with the bat. He played a solid innings against Mumbai in the opener (39) and now in the very second game against SRH he slammed 59 crucial runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they held their nerves at the death to record a remarkable 6-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. Chasing 150 on a slow and turning wicket, SRH failed to capitalize on a fine start and made a mess of a chase they should have wrapped with plenty to spare. Instead, they kept losing wickets and ultimately fell short of the target. While Glenn Maxwell was the best batsman on display on the 14th of April at Chepauk and had a higher impact than David Warner, it was the slow left arm orthodox of Shahbaz Ahmed which had the maximum impact in the match.

Maxwell came out to bat in the seventh over and built a base for RCB adding 44 for the third-wicket with skipper Virat Kohli. Although his team lost a flurry of wickets thereafter including the big ones of the captain and AB de Villiers in quick succession, Maxwell was determined to make a difference and stood firm at the other end. He kept the scorecard ticking and only attacked at the death – showcasing maturity and common sense apart from his marvellous stroke-play.

What stood out about Maxwell was his ability to score at a rate higher than the other RCB batsmen on a difficult and tricky wicket. The Australian had a strike rate of 143.9 in the match which was higher than the average for other RCB batsmen in the match of a mere 101.27. Maxwell scored almost 40% of RCB’s runs and batted through pressure of wickets falling at the other end in the second half of the innings. He was finally dismissed for 59 off 41 deliveries.

