IPL 2021: Good News for IPL Fans - Remainder of Tournament Could Be Held in September
Even as the Board of Control for Cricket in India emphasised that the IPL 2021 has not been 'cancelled' entirely, reports have emerged that the BCCI could host the remainder of the tournament in September.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 4, 2021, 8:36 PM IST
Even as the Board of Control for Cricket in India emphasised that the IPL 2021 has not been ‘cancelled’ entirely, reports have emerged that the BCCI could host the remainder of the tournament in September. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told Star Sports that the remaining part of the IPL will happen in due course and that a decision will be taken when the COVID-19 situation improves.
IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates
“One thing I want to make very clear – it has not been cancelled. It has been postponed, suspended and deferred. The remaining part of this IPL will happen. In due course, when the Covid situation improves, a decision will be taken about it,” Shukla said.
“There are speculations that after five days or a week the tournamnent will resume, that’s not possible.”
IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told cricbuzz that the board will see if they can host it in September.
“Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We’ll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards,” he said.
India’s tour of England is set to end on September 14. The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled between October 18 and November 15. There is a possibility that the board could host the remainder in that window. Such a move, though, will make life challenging for players who will move from bubble to bubble.
IPL 2021: Full List of Covid19 Positive Players, Support, Ground Staff & Broadcast Team
“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind,” the BCCI said in a statement earlier in the day.
“These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.
“The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.”
