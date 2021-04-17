CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2021: Guess Who is Scott Styris’ Celeb Hairstylist in the Bio-Bubble

IPL 2021: Guess Who is Scott Styris’ Celeb Hairstylist in the Bio-Bubble

IPL 2021: Guess Who is Scott Styris’ Celeb Hairstylist in the Bio-Bubble

His hairstylist and it is none other than former Australian pace legend Brett Lee.

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is adhering to all Covid-19 precautions. The most popular T20 tournament is being played behind closed doors due to the pandemic with the players, coaches and other members living in a secure bio-bubble. Sharing a glimpse of th life in a bio-bubble, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris recently posted that they do not have access to a barber and revealed who is helping him groom. who is helping him groom his hair. His hairstylist and it is none other than former Australian pace legend Brett Lee.

Both Styris and Lee are on a commentary assignment for the IPL’s Select Dugout panel. Due to the strict bio-bubble safety protocols of the tournament they don’t have a hairdresser/hairstylist to prep their hair. Taking to Twitter, Styris shared a video of Lee using his hairdressing skills.

“No hairdresser in our bubble so it’sBrett Leewith the scissors.Ready to look sharp for the #selectdugout,” he captioned the video.

Check it out it here:

Lee also gave a witty response to Styris’ tweet. The former Aussie pacer asked Styris to leave the money “on the fridge”.

Styris’ video and Lee’s response was well-received by the fans. Several users lauded Lee for his grooming skills.

One fan praised Lee with his nickname “Binga” and asked “is there anything” he can’t do.

Another fan said that Lee has “magical hands” both on and off field.

A third praised the hairstyle as “nice fad” to which Styris replied that he needs to figure out “how to actually wear a cool cut?”Ha ha

Another fan remarked he would have used a shallow mixing bowl, to which Brett Lee reacted, “Ha ha.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches