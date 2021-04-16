IPL 2021: Happy for Jaydev Unadkat, Says Deep Dasgupta

After securing a game-changing 3/15 in a match against Delhi Capitals’ trio Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat was the talk of town. Former Indian wicker-keeper Deep Dasgupta especially had a lot to say regarding the 29-year-old pacer’s performance.

“Very happy for Unadkat, because I have seen him slog it right through the domestic season, every year. He plays every game for Saurashtra. He is their captain, he is their talisman. I really, really hope he has a good season,” Dasgupta said, speaking to Sports Today.

He also claimed it was important for players like Unadkat, who put in the work all year round in the domestic circuits, to be recognized in the IPL series.

“I see him, as compared to some of the others, slog through the domestic season. Every game, in that game, on flat pitches, come and bowl 15, 20, 30 overs. I am so happy that he is successful. I truly, truly hope and pray he has a good season.”

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

“You need people like Jaydev Unadkat to be successful in the IPL as they put in so much effort. It’s not just the 2 months of IPL, they put in the hard yards right through the year for their state side for whatever games they are playing, whatever format they are playing,” Dasgupta added, signing off on his praise for the relatively underrated pacer.

Also read: IPL 2021: It Really Looked Tough at 40/5-Sanju Samson After Thrilling Win Over DC

Unadkat, initially not named in the Royals’ main XI line-up for the series opener, was brought in as a replacement for Shreyas Gopal. Despite not having represented India since 2018. the pacer has been making waves at the domestic level consistently, bringing home the Ranji Trophy to Saurashtra in the 2019-20 season.

He has played a Test, 7 ODIs and 10 T20Is, but has not represented India in a game since 2018.

Speaking about his switch-up in bowling tactics for the match against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, he said, “ I think I have a lot of experience now. This was kind of a homecoming for me, I would like to bowl with the freedom I got with the new ball. This time I didn’t get the first game so I knew when the chances came, I’d have to take them.”

The left-arm pacer is hoping the turnout of IPL 2021 will aid him in being picked up for an India Test comeback.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here