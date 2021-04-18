- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Happy With Win, But Rohit Sharma Calls for Improvement In Middle Overs Batting
Rohit Sharma said 150 was a good score and credited his bowlers for defending it. The captain, though, called for improvement from his batsmen in the middle overs.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 18, 2021, 12:03 AM IST
After defending another moderate total at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said 150 was a good score and credited his bowlers for defending it. MI made 150 before bowling SRH out for 137 in 19.2 overs to win their second game this season. The captain, though, called for improvement from his batsmen in the middle overs.
IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow Involved In a Rare Dismissal, Hit Wicket to Krunal Pandya
“It was a great effort from the bowling unit. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. On that pitch, when you’re bowling well, it’s not easy. I thought it was a good score on that pitch,” he said at the post match presentation.
“You saw from both the teams, trying to capitalise on the powerplay. Having said that, I think we can bat better in the middle overs. All these guys have played a lot of cricket on pitches like these. So, there are areas to work on. At the same time, don’t want to take credit from the batsmen. It is tough batting on the pitch.
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Brings up Another Milestone, Surpasses MS Dhoni in this List
“I think the pitch gets slower and slower. Rahul was turning the ball in his fourth over, which was the 12th or 13th over. That doesn’t happen in Mumbai. The bowlers are always in the game. Even the fast bowlers, the ball was reversing in some matches as well.”
Rohit said the key to success was a set batsman batting through in the middle overs.
“The slowness of the deck doesn’t allow batsmen to come and slog straightaway. One set batter carrying through is needed, which is what’s not happening for all of the teams that have played here.
“Polly (Kieron Pollard) has done it for so many years for us at the back end. We have the confidence in him. It’s all about him getting some time in the middle. Our fielding was really good tonight, that’s something we take pride in. Those run outs and also the catches.”
Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya played a huge part running out David Warner and Abdul Samad, but he said he hardly practices fielding.
“I just make sure that the ball is in my hand and then target the stumps. To be honest, the run-out of Warner, I wasn’t expecting him to be that far, I just wanted to take aim and hit, and only then I realized that he was well short. To be honest I don’t practice fielding much.
“We have a lot of character as a team, they got to a great start, but our bowlers pulled them back nicely, bowled good line and lengths, made sure that the pressure was built. Rahul Chahar, Krunal and all the others – we bowled as a unit, held the nerves and used all the opportunities that came our way. We have plenty of experience, lots of feedback from the players and it helps having a captain who makes the most of it.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule