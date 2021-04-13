IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard in 'Charcha' Ahead of KKR Clash

With 5 trophies in their kitty, the Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and a large credit of that goes to its star-studded explosive batting line up. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and others at the top, followed by the lower middle order studded with big hitters like Kieron Pollard, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, MI’s batting lineup is one of the most explosive in the league. Ahead of the team’s clash with Kolkata Knight Riders, the social media team of Mumbai Indians has shared a glimpse of a possible discussion between the members of what it calls to be the ‘Tod Fod Mandli’.

The picture tweeted by the franchise features Pandya and Pollard from one of the practice sessions of the team. While we are still not sure of what exactly the two cricketers are discussing in their ‘charcha’, we are certain about watching them hit some big shots in the matches to come.

The Mumbai Indians started off their IPL 2021 campaign with a defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of IPL 2021. Though the first match didn’t see the kind of result they would have expected, fans of the franchise are hopeful of a stronger comeback in tonight’s match. And if anyone has seen the MI play in the previous season, they know how good they are with bounce backs.

Mumbai Indians’ past performance against KKR will only be increasing their morale before the match. MI has dominated KKR in last 10 fixtures, winning 9 of them. Even if we look at the total number of matches played between the two teams, Rohit’s team has the clear upper hand

The Knights on the other hand will be looking to continue their good form from their last match that gave them a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

