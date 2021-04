IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya Leaves this Comment on Natasa Stanovic's Recent Instagram Post

Cricketer Hardik Pandya does not shy away when it comes to showering his partner, Natasa Stankovic with love on social media platforms. In a recent Instagram post, the Serbian model shared pictures from her beach outing in Chennai, where Hardik’s Mumbai Indians team is currently staying in a bio-bubble.

Natasa was seen posing for the camera as the sandy beach and clear blue sky accentuated the background in her Instagram post from Friday. The 29-year-old model was seen wearing a pink and mauve tie-n-dye t-shirt with black cycling shorts and a yellow hat. Natasa completed her look with two pigtails, and a silver chain. Adding a cheeky caption to her post she wrote, “Stay wavy baby.”

All-rounder cricketer, Hardik was quick to comment on his partner’s post as he admired her pictures and called her a “cutie.”

In another post from her beach day out, Natasa was seen running on the seashore and just having her moment outdoors as Martin Garrix’s Ocean played in the background. Bringing in some vibrant summer vibes, Natasa wrote in the caption that happiness comes in waves. The Instagram Reel has been liked by over 1,43,686 users since it was shared on the social media platform on Friday. Natasha’s delighted followers also showered her with their reaction that mainly consisted of red heart emojis.

In an earlier Instagram post from April 4, Natasa shared a few pictures that showed how she was spending her time with son Agastya and partner Hardik in the coastal city of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Hardik will be seen in action in the upcoming Mumbai Indians match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The defending champions will be staying in Chennai for a set of five matches and will then move to Delhi for their next set of matches. Mumbai Indians’ maiden match for this season failed to create an impression, after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated them by two wickets.

