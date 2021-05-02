IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya Left Speechless After Kieron Pollard Masterclass, Calls it Inspirational

There is hardly any doubt that Mumbai Indians all-rounder Keiron Pollard can be one of the most destructive players in the IPL. He lived up to his reputation once again, and smashed 87 from 34 balls to take his side to a win against CSK on Saturday. With 16 runs needed off the last over, Pollard made sure that his team got over the line.

“After winning this sort of a game you got to be pumped for the rest of the night I guess. When he (Pollard) does something like this you are genuinely speechless,” Hardik Pandya said after the match on Star Sports.

“The best part was he has done it over the years again and again. Bloody… Fantastic. I mean I will say inspirational to watch someone do it consistently and on his day do something this amazing.

Talking about his own cameo – Hardik smashed 16 from seven balls — the dasher said that he would have liked to finish the game himself.

“I would have loved to finish the game, but us winning the game was more important. 210 (218)… the game can’t get better than this. Especially for me when you are chasing something like this you don’t have to think much. You bloody go and swing,” Pandya added.

With this win, Mumbai managed to secure their fourth win in the seven matches they have played, and remained in the top four of the points table. “I feel we have arrived at the right time of the tournament now. I feel for us this game was very important. This momentum is going to help us do wonders I think. Again special mention to Polly, I am just very proud of him,” he signed off.

