- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
CHE
MUM219/6(20.0) RR 10.9
Mumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya Left Speechless After Kieron Pollard Masterclass, Calls it Inspirational
With 16 runs needed off the last over, Pollard made sure that his team got over the line.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 9:51 AM IST
There is hardly any doubt that Mumbai Indians all-rounder Keiron Pollard can be one of the most destructive players in the IPL. He lived up to his reputation once again, and smashed 87 from 34 balls to take his side to a win against CSK on Saturday. With 16 runs needed off the last over, Pollard made sure that his team got over the line.
IPL 2021 | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE
“After winning this sort of a game you got to be pumped for the rest of the night I guess. When he (Pollard) does something like this you are genuinely speechless,” Hardik Pandya said after the match on Star Sports.
“The best part was he has done it over the years again and again. Bloody… Fantastic. I mean I will say inspirational to watch someone do it consistently and on his day do something this amazing.
Talking about his own cameo – Hardik smashed 16 from seven balls — the dasher said that he would have liked to finish the game himself.
“I would have loved to finish the game, but us winning the game was more important. 210 (218)… the game can’t get better than this. Especially for me when you are chasing something like this you don’t have to think much. You bloody go and swing,” Pandya added.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: ‘He Just Seems so Lazy’ – Kevin Pietersen on Shubmam Gill in Ongoing IPL
With this win, Mumbai managed to secure their fourth win in the seven matches they have played, and remained in the top four of the points table. “I feel we have arrived at the right time of the tournament now. I feel for us this game was very important. This momentum is going to help us do wonders I think. Again special mention to Polly, I am just very proud of him,” he signed off.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule