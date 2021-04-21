IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya Needs to Show Some Responsibility as a Batsman - Irfan Pathan

Mumbai Indians is the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won the title for as many as five times in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. One of the main reasons behind MI’s success has been their star-studded middle-order comprising Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandyaand Kieron Pollard.

MI’s middle-order, renowned as their engine room, has flattened in IPL 2021 and has struggled to get going while playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While Pollard has still contributed to the team by bowling one or two over, Hardik is neither bowling nor scoring runs while batting. The same has raised many eyebrows in the cricket fraternity with the all-rounder being placed under major scrutiny by the cricket analysts.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan seemed unimpressed with Hardik’s conduct and slammed the Indian all-rounder saying that his poor form will hurt the defending champions badly. Sharing a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Irfan reckoned that it’s time for Hardik to show some responsibility as a batsman.

The veteran’s remarks came after Delhi registered a six-wicket victory over Mumbai owing to a horrid collapse of MI’s batting line-up.

If hardik isn’t bowling and not scoring runs lately will hurt #Mi badly. He needs to show some responsibility as a batter. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 20, 2021

In the four matches played by MI so far, Hardik has scored 13, 15, 7and 0 runs, respectively. In a surprising turn of events, the Gujarat-born hasn’t bowled even a single over. It is speculated that the all-rounder doesn’t want to ball owing to his back surgery. Previously, the 27-year-old revealed that he is preparing his body for essaying the role of a fifth bowler for India during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, they are placed at the fourth position in the points table with just two wins from four matches. Mumbai lost its first match against RCB in Chennai but scripted an amazing comeback to emerge victorious against KKR and SRH. However, they were outplayed by Delhi on Tuesday by six wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here