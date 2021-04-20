- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya Remembers his 'Six Extraordinary Years' at Mumbai Indians
Pandya, 27, began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and has stayed with the team since then.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 20, 2021, 9:34 AM IST
All-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday remembered his association with Mumbai Indians in a 30-second video montage of the spectacular moments during the “six extraordinary years” he has played for the team. He thanked all those who were part of it – the management, staff, teammates and the Mumbai Indians fans. Pandya, 27, began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and has stayed with the team since then. Along with the clip, Pandya wrote on Twitter that the team is very close to his heart.
https://twitter.com/
Mumbai Indians went ahead and retweeted the video.
https://twitter.com/mipaltan/
Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has said that Pandya has suffered a shoulder “niggle” but will be ready to bowl in the next few weeks. His fans said they are waiting for him to get cracking on the pitch.
https://twitter.com/
https://twitter.com/Vampire_
During the last game against SunRisers Hyderabad in this IPL, Pandya was responsible for two key runouts of David Warner and Abdul Samad to ensure Mumbai Indians’ 13-run win.
One of the Twitter users also posted a photograph of Hardik with his brother Krunal Pandya, holding a trophy. Both play for Mumbai Indians.
https://twitter.com/
On Sunday, Hardik shared a clip on his Instagram profile in which he and his wife Natasa Stankovic showed off the “Pandya swag” and shook a leg with Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma. While Hardik and Krunal were dressed alike, Natasha and Pankhuri also wore similar dresses. The clip has got 1.5 million likes since it was shared in less than 24 hours.
https://www.instagram.com/
Before that, Pandya and his teammate Suryakumar Yadav were seen spending some time with kids. In a video posted by Mumbai Indians, Pandya was seen playing with his son Agastya and wife Natasha, while Yadav played with another kid.
https://www.instagram.com/p/
Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in their IPL encounter on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Keywords: Hardik Pandya, IPL, Mumbai Indians, Krunal Pandya
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule