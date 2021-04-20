IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya Remembers his 'Six Extraordinary Years' at Mumbai Indians

All-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday remembered his association with Mumbai Indians in a 30-second video montage of the spectacular moments during the “six extraordinary years” he has played for the team. He thanked all those who were part of it – the management, staff, teammates and the Mumbai Indians fans. Pandya, 27, began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and has stayed with the team since then. Along with the clip, Pandya wrote on Twitter that the team is very close to his heart.

Mumbai Indians went ahead and retweeted the video.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has said that Pandya has suffered a shoulder “niggle” but will be ready to bowl in the next few weeks. His fans said they are waiting for him to get cracking on the pitch.

During the last game against SunRisers Hyderabad in this IPL, Pandya was responsible for two key runouts of David Warner and Abdul Samad to ensure Mumbai Indians’ 13-run win.

One of the Twitter users also posted a photograph of Hardik with his brother Krunal Pandya, holding a trophy. Both play for Mumbai Indians.

On Sunday, Hardik shared a clip on his Instagram profile in which he and his wife Natasa Stankovic showed off the “Pandya swag” and shook a leg with Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma. While Hardik and Krunal were dressed alike, Natasha and Pankhuri also wore similar dresses. The clip has got 1.5 million likes since it was shared in less than 24 hours.

Before that, Pandya and his teammate Suryakumar Yadav were seen spending some time with kids. In a video posted by Mumbai Indians, Pandya was seen playing with his son Agastya and wife Natasha, while Yadav played with another kid.

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in their IPL encounter on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

