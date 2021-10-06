IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Becomes Highest Indian Wicket Taker in a Single Season

RCB seamer Harshal Patel became the highest wicket-taking Indian bowler in a single season of IPL. He achieved the feat after dismissing Wriddhiman Saha of SRH. The 30-year-old is having an amazing season where he accounted for some breath taking performance, this includes a hattrick against Mumbai Indians and five-wicket haul against the same opposition in the opening match of the tournament. By the time, match ended he had taken a three for and helped RCB restrict SRH to 141/7.

Harshal Patel now holds the record of taking most number of wickets in an IPL season as an Indian.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 6, 2021

Harshal has been the revelation for Kohli and his team. IPL has been a great tournament for Indian cricket because it just keeps finding new stars. Patel, despite his age, should be considered a star as he remains and unknown commodity outside India, but finally it seems that he has arrived at the age of 30. A lot will be expected of him in the play off stages when RCB takes on Delhi Capitals in the play offs.

Earlier Harshal Patel headlined a fine bowling show for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 141/7 in their 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

Apart from Patel’s 3/33, Daniel Christian was instrumental with his 2/14. Hyderabad, who were 105/2 in 14 overs, could score only 36 runs in their next six overs, losing five wickets.

Inserted into batting first, Hyderabad was off to a flying start with Abhishek Sharma hitting George Garton for a four and six in the second over. Sharma was dropped at deep backward square leg by Mohammed Siraj. But Garton dismissed him on the very next ball, chipping a catch off the leading edge to mid-on.

