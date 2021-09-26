IPL 2021: Harshal Patel's Stunning Hattrick Against Mumbai Indians, The Victims: Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar

Harshal Patel took a hattrick against Mumbai Indians in Dubai to derail their chase against RCB who won the game by 54 runs. The 30-year-old has a knack of performing well against Rohit Sharma’s side; he had taken a five-for earlier this year in Chennai in the opening match of IPL 2021. Well, continuing on the same trend, Patel helped trigger a Mumbai collapse which saw wickets of dangerous looking Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries.

While Pandya was caught, Pollard was castled with a gem which bowled him around his legs. Later Chahar had no answer to Patel’s slower ball which dipped on him. As the umpire showed the finger, Patel went on a wild chase with skipper Virat Kohli and others following him closely. Patel went onto take the final Mumbai Indians wicket to seal the deal for Bangalore by 54 runs. This is not the first time, he has been doing this. Back on April 7th, Patel managed to remove Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Marco Jansen. By the time game ended, he became the first bowler to take a fifer against Mumbai, ever.

Earlier skipper Virat Kohli scored a fifty and Glenn Maxwell blasted 56 off 27 deliveries as Royal Challengers posted 165/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2021 match here on Sunday.

Kohli (51) rescued RCB after his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal was out for a duck, completing his 10,000 runs in T20 cricket in the process. With Maxwell going great guns, it looked like Bangalore would pile up a big total. But Jasprit Bumrah (3/36) sent back Maxwell and AB de Villiers off successive deliveries as Mumbai Indians pegged RCB back and restricted them to a more manageable 165.

