IPL 2021 Has Become More About What's Happening Outside: Ricky Ponting

India is tussling with the second wave of coronavirus and the situation in the country is quite tensed as the daily Covid-19 tally has reached a heart-wrenching 3 lakh cases. As India continues to struggle with the deadly virus, many people have started questioning the BCCI for hosting the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League and putting the life of the players at risk.

Also, a threat is looming over the Indian league as a handful of the overseas players have been highly disturbed by the medical crisis in India. Over the weekend, players like Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Liam Livingstone pulled out their names from the tournament and flew back to their countries citing personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting detailed his opinion on the matter saying that the tournament has become more about what is happening outside than what’s happening in the bubble as the situation in the country is grim. In the tense environment, Ponting believes that it is important for the players to share their worries with other people in the bio-bubble.

“We right now are probably the safest people in the country being in the bubbles that we are in. Continually I’m asking the boys at breakfast every day how’s everything going on the outside, how’s family, (is) family safe, (is) family happy,” he said.

Further in the interaction, the former Australian captain also highlighted the bright side of IPL 2021 saying that the tournament is bringing a lot of joy to the fans especially the Indian citizens. Ponting believes that IPL is acting as an escape for the Indian fans in the tense situation and thus, the players and the franchises should put their best foot forward to give people something that they’d like to see

