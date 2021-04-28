- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2021: Doesn't Feel Like AB De Villiers Has Retired: Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli on Tuesday acknowledged AB de Villiers's ability after the South African batsman hammered an unbeaten 75 off 42 to defeat Delhi Capitals.
- IANS
- Updated: April 28, 2021, 9:23 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday acknowledged AB de Villiers’s ability after the South African batsman hammered an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to help the Bengaluru franchise beat Delhi Capitals.
“AB doesn’t like me saying this, but he hasn’t played competitive cricket for 5 months, but if you look at him bat it doesn’t feel like he doesn’t play international cricket anymore. Hats off to him, keeps doing it again and again for us,” said Kohli after the match.
“Such an asset for us. I’ll say this again (smiles). He hasn’t played for five months, just watch that innings,” added Kohli.
De Villiers, on his part, said that the key to performing is managing oneself. The former South African captain said that he likes to manage himself.
“Once you’re into the tournament, it’s more about managing yourself, make sure you’re fresh every game. You can’t go into the game feeling fatigued,” added de Villiers.
“I’ve really done some work at home and we have treadmills in the room. I’ve done all the work and now it’s all about being as fresh as I can when I go out to bat.”
He called his shot against Kagiso Rabada over mid-wicket the best of his innings.
“The shot over extra cover was certainly one of the best shots, but the one over midwicket off KG was my best one. I don’t often get him away, but I’m happy I managed to get him away for that one,” he added.
