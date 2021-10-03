IPL 2021: Having Qualified for Play-offs, RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Now Eyes Top Two Finish

Royal Challengers Bangalore have secured their spot in the IPL 2021 play-offs with a 6-run over Punjab Kings in Sharjah. This is for the first time since 2011, that they have qualified for the knockout stages with games to spare. “Feels amazing. After 2011, we haven’t done it with games to spare. Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign," Virat Kohli said after the match.

Last year in UAE, Virat Kohli and his team had to wait till the very last to confirm their play-off participation as they sneaked into the top-four on the virtue of a better run rate. This year, with qualifications already in the bag, Kohli is aiming for more. “We have two more opportunities to finish in the top two. Should give us motivation to play even more fearlessly," the RCB skipper said.

Winning the toss, RCB opted to bat, and the duo of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave their team a good start. They formed a 68-run first-wicket stand before Moises Henriques gave Punjab the breakthrough.

“When you don’t have any wickets on the scoreboard, you can take more risks. Which myself and Dev [Padikkal] have to," Kohli said.

The Australian all-rounder took two more wickets in quick succession to choke RCB’s run flow. However, Glenn Maxwell, who has been a terrific buy for RCB at the auction, stepped up and took RCB past the 160-run mark.

Punjab, too were off to a great start as KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal almost stitched a 100-run partnership for their team. But Shabaz Ahmed broke the partnership by removing KL Rahul, which derailed their run chase. “We knew the wicket would get slower and slower. KL and Mayank batted really well, but we knew we were just two wickets from coming back into the game."

The Royal Challengers bowlers then pounced upon the PBKS batters, especially Yuzvendra Chahal, as they restricted KL Rahul’s team to 158/6 in 20 overs. The RCB skipper noticed their efforts, and he gave them full credit for keeping the team on the hunt. “The resurgence of Siraj, ever since he has done well in Test cricket. Harshal’s inclusion has been outstanding. Yuzi has chipped in, as has Shahbaz. Garton has come in. If the players don’t step up, then the campaign goes off track."

