IPL 2021: 'He Dismissed Faf, Dhoni & Kohli' - Aakash Chopra Lavishes Praise on Young Fast Bowler
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 19, 2021, 10:15 AM IST
The IPL over the years has helped unearth some great talents across the country, who have or continue to serve the country well. Prime examples of that would be Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. This year too, before the tournament was suspended due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, there were a few talents that came to the fore.
One of them was Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan. He stepped up for the side when the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were not available. Former India opener Aakash Chopra is mighty impressed with his performance and said that the opposition cannot afford to take him lightly.
“Avesh Khan has been a revelation. He has stood up and gotten counted again and again. He showed that he cannot be taken lightly. Right from the first match, you will see that Avesh Khan performed consistently well. Whether it was the new ball or the old one, whether it was the middle overs or the death overs, he has been very, very good,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel.
“He took the huge wickets. He dismissed Faf du Plessis, Dhoni and Kohli. He consistently and regularly felled the best player in the opposition line-up. So, he was a huge contributor in Delhi Capitals’ success,” Chopra concluded.
Avesh, this year picked up 14 wickets at an economy of 7.70, and also emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker. His performance was recognised by the national selectors as he was picked as a standby for the upcoming tour of England.
Meanwhile, the Indian squad is supposed to leave for England on June 2, where they would play the WTC final against New Zealand and also a five-Test series against hosts. India have announced a 20-man squad for the same.
Simultaneously, a ‘B’ team would also play a limited-over series against Sri Lanka. The team for the same hasn’t been announced as yet.
