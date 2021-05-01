- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Doesn't Have the Ability to Deliver Consistently with Ball - Nehra Questions Kohli's Tactics
While the move seemed to have worked in the first few matches, in the last two games against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab, he has leaked 37 and 22 runs, respectively.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 1, 2021, 11:05 AM IST
As Punjab Kings registered a convincing 34-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, it raised a few questions about the latter’s tactics. In almost all the games for RCB, Virat Kohli has kept Harshal Patel as a death overs specialist. While the move seemed to have worked in the first few matches, in the last two games against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab, he has leaked 37 and 22 runs, respectively.
Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra is of the opinion that, when a bowler bowls in the death, it is imperative that he will go for runs. But Harshal Patel does not have the ability like a Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami to be mighty successful at the death.
Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nehra said, “When a bowler bowls at the death, he will go for runs. Harshal Patel, while playing at Chennai was sensational, as the conditions were conducive. But he does not possess the ability of the likes of Bumrah or Shami. This is where RCB have keep changing their bowlers for death.”
Nehra went on to say that Patel’s ability with the ball is limited. “When in a score of 170-180, a bowler is giving away 53 runs in his quota of overs, that too twice, then there is something wrong. RCB need to look at someone like a Kyle Jamieson and Mohammad Siraj for that duty. In the match against PBKS, both of them just bowled three overs each. This is where Virat Kohli has some thinking to do.”
Meanwhile, RCB has just lost two matches out of the seven played. For now, they are on third spot in the points table, which CSK are leading the pack with five wins in six matches. On second spot is Delhi Capitals, who have also won five from seven, but are a rung above RCB, due to their superior NRR.
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi