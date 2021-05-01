IPL 2021: Doesn't Have the Ability to Deliver Consistently with Ball - Nehra Questions Kohli's Tactics

As Punjab Kings registered a convincing 34-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, it raised a few questions about the latter’s tactics. In almost all the games for RCB, Virat Kohli has kept Harshal Patel as a death overs specialist. While the move seemed to have worked in the first few matches, in the last two games against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab, he has leaked 37 and 22 runs, respectively.

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra is of the opinion that, when a bowler bowls in the death, it is imperative that he will go for runs. But Harshal Patel does not have the ability like a Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami to be mighty successful at the death.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nehra said, “When a bowler bowls at the death, he will go for runs. Harshal Patel, while playing at Chennai was sensational, as the conditions were conducive. But he does not possess the ability of the likes of Bumrah or Shami. This is where RCB have keep changing their bowlers for death.”

Nehra went on to say that Patel’s ability with the ball is limited. “When in a score of 170-180, a bowler is giving away 53 runs in his quota of overs, that too twice, then there is something wrong. RCB need to look at someone like a Kyle Jamieson and Mohammad Siraj for that duty. In the match against PBKS, both of them just bowled three overs each. This is where Virat Kohli has some thinking to do.”

Meanwhile, RCB has just lost two matches out of the seven played. For now, they are on third spot in the points table, which CSK are leading the pack with five wins in six matches. On second spot is Delhi Capitals, who have also won five from seven, but are a rung above RCB, due to their superior NRR.

