- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021 - He Gives His Inputs On How We Can Improve Ourselves: Avesh Khan On Head Coach of DC Ricky Ponting
Avesh Khan impressed with his performance in the IPL bagging 14 wickets and in an Exclusive with Cricketnext credited the efforts of Head Coach Ricky Ponting for the consistent and improved performance of the Capitals in the last three seasons.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 24, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
Avesh Khan has been in the limelight after his impressive performance in the 2021 edition of the IPL where he finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets. In an Exclusive with Cricketnext, Khan praised the efforts of the Head Coach of the Delhi Capitals – Ricky Ponting stating that the performances of the team had improved under his mentorship.
Ponting was appointed Head Coach of the Delhi Capitals in 2018. After finishing last on the points table in his first year at the helm, the legendary Australian batsman and former captain took the Capitals to the playoffs in 2019 and the final in 2020. With six wins from 8 matches, they were at the top of the points table in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.
Avesh Khan Interview: ‘Nailing Yorkers Key to Success in Any Form of Cricket’
“Last two seasons we have been doing well, we qualified for the playoffs, played the final last season. Even during this season, we won six out of eight matches,” said Khan.
Khan added that Ponting always backed him and all the youngsters in the team inspiring them to give their best. He stated that the Australian told him that his time had come and he would perform well in this tournament.
“Ricky sir has always backed me. I have been associated with him for some time now, so he knows me well. He backs all his young players, speaks to them before and after the games. He gives his inputs on how we can improve ourselves. During team meetings, he’s very positive. Personally, he is fond of me and backs me. Before my first match this season, he told me that my time has come, I know you will do well. You have learned a lot so now the time has come for you to deliver.”
Ponting, on his part, had also lavished praise on Khan during the course of the IPL and stated that his stint with the Indian team in the nets had helped him grow and mature as a bowler.
Khan not only picked heaps of wickets but also the quality of his dismissals and his brilliant economy rate stood out throughout the course of the tournament.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
TBC vs TBC, IPL, 202125 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
-
TBC vs TBC, IPL, 202126 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
-
TBC vs TBC, IPL, 202128 May Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
-
TBC vs TBC, IPL, 202130 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule