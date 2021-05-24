IPL 2021 - He Gives His Inputs On How We Can Improve Ourselves: Avesh Khan On Head Coach of DC Ricky Ponting

Avesh Khan has been in the limelight after his impressive performance in the 2021 edition of the IPL where he finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets. In an Exclusive with Cricketnext, Khan praised the efforts of the Head Coach of the Delhi Capitals – Ricky Ponting stating that the performances of the team had improved under his mentorship.

Ponting was appointed Head Coach of the Delhi Capitals in 2018. After finishing last on the points table in his first year at the helm, the legendary Australian batsman and former captain took the Capitals to the playoffs in 2019 and the final in 2020. With six wins from 8 matches, they were at the top of the points table in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

“Last two seasons we have been doing well, we qualified for the playoffs, played the final last season. Even during this season, we won six out of eight matches,” said Khan.

Khan added that Ponting always backed him and all the youngsters in the team inspiring them to give their best. He stated that the Australian told him that his time had come and he would perform well in this tournament.

“Ricky sir has always backed me. I have been associated with him for some time now, so he knows me well. He backs all his young players, speaks to them before and after the games. He gives his inputs on how we can improve ourselves. During team meetings, he’s very positive. Personally, he is fond of me and backs me. Before my first match this season, he told me that my time has come, I know you will do well. You have learned a lot so now the time has come for you to deliver.”

Ponting, on his part, had also lavished praise on Khan during the course of the IPL and stated that his stint with the Indian team in the nets had helped him grow and mature as a bowler.​

Khan not only picked heaps of wickets but also the quality of his dismissals and his brilliant economy rate stood out throughout the course of the tournament.

