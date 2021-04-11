- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: 'He Gives Us a Different Dynamic,' KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Explains Shakib Al Hasan's Role
Shakib was bought back by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for just ₹3.2 crores
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 11, 2021, 4:33 PM IST
With just hours left for Kolkata Knight Riders to begin their Indian Premier League 2021 journey, captain Eoin Morgan opened up on the role that Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan will play in the season. Shakib was with KKR for six years between 2011 and 2017 before he was let go.
Shakib then played for Sunrisers Hyderabad for two years between 2018 and 2019 but missed out on the 2020 season due to a ban imposed on him by the ICC.
He was however bought back by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for just ₹3.2 crores and is now expected to play a vital role in KKR’s season.
“Given that we have a bit more travel this year and we go from venue to venue, it’s important to have strength and depth in the squad. Shakib Al Hasan gives us a different dynamic in the team,” Morgan told KKR’s official website.
“Given that we play at different venues where the conditions change quite a lot, you have a spin-bowling all-rounder who had success in international cricket and IPL at different stages,” he added.
If called upon, he can definitely deliver,” Morgan further said.
The English then compared Shakib to Sunil Narine and also backed the Caribbean spinner to have a fruitful season.
“Shakib and Sunil Narine are no different. In big moments of the game, particularly last year, you would throw Sunil the ball, or you would get him in with the bat because he has been in that situation over and over again.
“He believes in himself and in the team to go and get through and win that situation,” he signed off.
Kolkata Knight Riders play last year’s semi-finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
