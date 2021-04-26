IPL 2021: 'He Had a Bad Day,' Says Sanjay Bangar on Harshal Patel's Defeat Against CSK

After a crushing, 69-run defeat in the hands of Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, the Royal Challengers are left with new chinks in their armor they will have to fix if they want to remain in the top numbers of this season’s IPL table. Despite taking the crucial wickets of Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, and Suresh Raina, Patel conceded 37 runs to the dauntless Ravindra Jadeja in the final over, which happened to be the game-changing over of the match. Jadeja, who was the record-breaking batsman of the evening, picked up five sixes that turned the score into a mammoth 191/4.

Patel, naturally, was disheartened, but RCB’s batting consultant Sanjay Bangar believes the 30-year-old Purple Cap holder will fight back harder in the matches to come.

“He’ll learn from it, and he is somebody who is very hard on himself. He will obviously assess as to what were his plans which went wrong and whether he could have done something different,” said Bangar, at a virtual conference.

Despite the brutal last over against CSK, Patel still remains a consistent bowler with his fifteen wickets in five games at an economy rate of 6.84. Though that has climbed up to 8.35 now with the Jadeja over, the RCB cricketer still holds the Purple Cap for this season.

“Harshal has been a standout performer for us because if you see he is already the Purple Cap holder and he has actually put us in this position because he was instrumental in a lot of wins for RCB, especially in the first four games. Obviously, he had a bad day, but don’t forget, even in the middle overs, he is the one who brought us back into the game,” he added.

RCB will next take on Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 27.

