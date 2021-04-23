IPL 2021: 'He Has Got Class and Ability': Gavaskar Picks India's Future Batsman

Royal Challengers Bangalore crushed Rajasthan Royals on Thursday by 10 wickets to register their fourth win in this season of the Indian Premier League also maintaining their winning streak.

RCB restricted RR to a total of 177 runs after a stunning performance in the first half of the innings from Indian seamers Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel. But Devdutt Padikkal was the real show stealer, scoring his first century in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Padikkal smashed 101 runs and helped RCB chase down RR’s target in just 16.3 overs with ten wickets in hand.

It was a splendid performance from the young left-hander as he smashed 6 sixes and 11 fours during his 52-ball unbeaten knock.

“Tell me that after you get to the first one”, Kohli revealed his conversation when Padikkal was nearing his century.

Former Indian captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar was also astonished with Padikkal’s performance on Thursday as he stated that the 20-year-old could play for Team India “sooner rather than later”.

“Won’t be surprised if he plays for India in any of the formats because he has got the class and the ability to do that. He is a heavy scorer in first class cricket and Ranji Trophy as well gets the big hundreds. In 50-overs cricket, he gets lots of runs and hundreds. Here, in the T20 domestic tournaments, he got lots of runs. So, I won’t be surprised if he is there sooner rather than later,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

After RCB’s victory over the Royals, Gavaskar stated that the state of Karnataka had always produced some fine batsmen for the country over the years including the likes of Rahul Dravid and Gundappa Viswanath.

“Karnataka has always produced a terrific line of batsmen. Gundappa Vishwanath, Rahul Dravid, then KL Rahul. And if KL Rahul, you know, some of the stars need to believe in themselves a little bit more. Sometimes you get the feeling that he doesn’t believe in himself. He is such a talented player And there is Mayank Agarwal, there is Karun Nair who got a triple hundred, he also needs to get his act together. It’s a terrific batting line-up Karnataka have,” Gavaskar added.

“And Devdutt Padikkal is another one in that long line of batsmen who have delighted the Indian cricket lovers,” added Gavaskar.

