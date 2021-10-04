IPL 2021: 'He is Happy at RCB. Does That Mean He was Unhappy at Punjab?' - Sunil Gavaskar Reasons Glenn Maxwell's Turnaround in Fortunes

Glenn Maxwell looks like a new player, a far cry from the miserable batter the season prior, when he had failed to hit a single six though out the tournament. Come 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has hit a purple patch and runs have been flowing from his bat.

In IPL 2020, Maxwell had scored just 108 runs in 13 matches as he failed to hit a single half-century or sixes while turning out for Punjab Kings.

This year though the story has been a lot different as he himself has admitted that he is enjoying playing for RCB.

IPL POINTS TABLE | PURPLE CAP | ORANGE CAP | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL FULL COVERAGE

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar said analysing Maxwell’s statement that the Australian wasn’t happy in PBKS last season.

“He [Maxwell] said he is happy here. What does that mean, was he unhappy there? You don’t even need to read between the lines when you say he is happy with RCB. It means he was not very happy or comfortable at Punjab. So maybe the fact that Maxwell is not really the ‘Big Show’ here as far as RCB are concerned because here there is Virat Kohli, who is the biggest show and there is AB de Villiers,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar added that maybe playing with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in RCB has given Maxwell the freedom to play his natural game.

“Batting between the two of them is giving him that confidence, that comfort that ‘it is not entirely dependent on me to take the score to a big score. These two are capable of doing it as well.’ So that pressure is taken off his shoulders as well,” Gavaskar added.

Maxwell, in the game against Punjab Kings, scored 57 off 33 balls, including 4 sixes and 3 boundaries, hitting his fifth half-century in IPL 2021 and third in the UAE.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here