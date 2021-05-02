IPL 2021: 'He Just Seems so Lazy' - Kevin Pietersen on Shubmam Gill in Ongoing IPL

KKR batsman Shubman Gill is going through a rough patch with the bat, and that is reflecting in the overall team performance as well. In the seven games he has played so far this year, he has only managed to score 132 runs at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 117.85. Seeing the downfall of Gill, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has said that the youngster needs to get busy at the crease.

IPL 2021 | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE

Also, one of the problems for Gill has been that he has not managed to clear the fence on many occasions. He just has 14 fours and five sixes to his name this year. Pietersen went on to say that Gill cannot afford to be lazy.

“Let’s talk a little bit about Shubman Gill because I think that guy is so good. I absolutely love him as a player. I’ve been watching him quite closely recently and I think Gill needs to get a little busy at the crease. If he can do that, he can then get himself going. He just seems so lazy,” Pietersen was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

ALSO READ – WATCH | You’ve Met ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’, Now Meet the ‘Venkaboys’ Featuring Venkatesh Prasad & Javagal Srinath

“Some of his dismissals are really low and it looks like he doesn’t really fit the speed of the game. You can get very lazy and I think he’s too lazy at the moment. He’s too accommodating. I’d just like him to get a little bit busier and more proactive. Then he won’t miss those balls on his legs and start hitting them. I want to see purpose when he bats,” he added.

Gill has had a decent start to his Test career, and played a crucial role in India’s 2-1 victory over Australia earlier this year. In the seven Tests he has played until now, he has three fifies with a top-score of 91.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here