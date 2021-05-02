- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: He Makes it Easy for Me-Shikhar Dhawan Credits Prithvi Shaw for his Success
Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are making sure that they give Delhi Capitals some brisk starts in IPL 2021.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 11:34 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan has been having a dream run. On Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, he managed to take the Orange Cap from PBKS’s KL Rahu. Although it’s really unfortunate that KL had to miss out on this season, but full credit to Dhawan for playing a mature knock. He made sure that he stays right till the end and see off the game.
Dhawan said that he was indeed very satisfied with the performance. “Really happy with the way we chased the score down. Prithvi and myself were able to get a great start. Smith chipped in nicely and I knew I had to go till the end. Perfectly crafted innings, I enjoyed it. Once we knew that we can close the game, we wanted to finish the game early around 19 overs, but Hetmyer finished it in the 18th. He’s been amazing with the way he has been striking. Good to up the strike rate. Both runs and strike rate are important,” he said.
He also said that his fellow opener Prithvi Shaw has a huge role to play in his success.”I have to respect the wicket. So the approach will depend on the pitch. I have been playing with Prithvi for three years now and he makes it easy for me as well,” he signed off. Earlier Delhi Capitals beat a listless Punjab Kings by seven wickets to move to the top of IPL standings. This season is already turning out to be the dream as the Capitals have now tasted success for the sixth time under Rishabh Pant, someone who is relatively new to the world of captaincy. Coming back to Motera, everything fell in place right from the word ‘go’ as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw gave them a brisk start in a chase of 167.
