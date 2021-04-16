CRICKETNEXT

IPL 2021: He Needs to Bat at Four or Five, Nothing Below That: Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni needs to promote himself up the batting order as his batting skills are clearly on the wane, said Gautam Gambhir.

There was a time when former India captain Sourav Ganguly advocated for MS Dhoni to bat at number three for India. Although, Dhoni the then captain, never paid heed to the advice. But this thing kept coming back up and now former KKR captain and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has come out and asked Captain Cool to promote himself at the batting order. With CSK yet to return to the winning ways, and Dhoni’s batting skills on the wane, Gambhir’s suggestions make a lot of sense.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket LIVE, Gambhir said: “MS Dhoni should be batting higher, that’s what matters because ultimately people should start leading from the front. We keep mentioning this thing that a leader needs to lead from the front. You can’t be leading, when you’re batting at No.7. Yes, there are issues in their bowling line up. Plus, he is not the MS Dhoni, which he used to be probably four or five years back, where he could just come in and start taking on the bowlers from the word go. For me, I think he needs to bat at number four/ five. Nothing below that.”

Chennai Superkings had a horrendous season last year where they failed to make the playoffs for the very first time in IPL history. And even in this season they failed to win their opener against Delhi Capitals. Therefore, all eyes will be on MSD as CSK take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in tonight’s IPL encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.  Dhoni is an experience IPL campaigner as he had played 205 games so far, accounting for more than 4,000 runs with an average 38.

