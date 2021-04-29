- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2021: 'Heartbroken After One-Run Loss to RCB,' Laments DC's Shimron Hetmyer
- IANS
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 9:31 AM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Shimron Hetmyer said he was heartbroken after the one-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Despite a brilliant unbeaten 53 off 25 deliveries from the West Indian, DC missed the 171-run target by a solitary run.
“I felt we were in the game throughout the time I was in the middle. I felt very good tonight. I thought we could’ve gotten past whatever they threw at us. We tried our best to take the game as close as we could have, but I guess, it just wasn’t our night.
“It was heart-breaking to be honest. I really think we could have gotten there, but that’s how cricket goes. You win some and you lose some and tonight (it) just wasn’t ours to cross the line. I think we have a lot to learn from this match,” the 24-year-old said.
Hetmyer, who strung an unbeaten 78-run partnership with skipper Rishabh Pant, said he hopes to get more chances of batting with the skipper in the upcoming games.
“It’s much easier to bat with someone whose game is just the same as yours and we run well between the wickets. We had batted together during a match simulation as well. It’s always nice to bat with Rishabh and I hope that we continue to get a chance to bat with each other.”
IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Needs To Play The Aggressor To Maximize Potential For The Capitals
The West Indian, who scored his first fifty for DC, said that he was satisfied with his performance. “It was a pretty satisfying performance for me. I have been trying to get a fifty for the team since last season and trying to do something spectacular for the team. We almost got there tonight. With having the backing of the team to go out there and explode and do my thing, I’m just looking to continue to play the way I know.”
The Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
