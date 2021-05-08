IPL 2021: Here Are The Top 10 Highest Team Totals

Owing to the Covid pandemic, the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League was scattered across in a caravan format and this forced the teams to assess and adapt to the varying conditions.

As a result of this, we saw a variety of scores and here in this article, we will take a look at the top 10 team scores achieved this season.

#1 221/6 – Punjab Kings

On a perfect Wankhede pitch, Punjab Kings slammed 221 runs in their first innings against the Rajasthan Royals and went on to win the match in the final ball.

#2 220/3 – Rajasthan Royals

Led by a superlative century by Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 220 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

#3 220/3 – Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings were a resurgent unit this season and their batting looked very solid. Against the Kolkata Knight Riders, they posted a massive 220 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

#4 219/6 – Mumbai Indians

Chasing a monumental score, Mumbai Indians breached the total against Chennai Super Kings courtesy a blitzkrieg of an innings by Kieron Pollard at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

#5 218/4 – Chennai Super Kings

In the same match, CSK batted first. Led by the late onslaught by Ambati Rayudu, they posted a massive 218 runs in their first innings.

#6 217/7 – Rajasthan Royals

Chasing Punjab’s score of 221, Rajasthan Royals got perilously close of chasing the target down, courtesy a Sanju Samson-masterclass, but they fell short by 4 runs to score victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

#7 204/4 – Royal Challengers Bangalore

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell step up and smashed the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers to all parts as they posted a massive 204 in their first innings.

#8 202 – Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins and Andre Russell flexed their muscles and gave the Chennai Super Kings a scare as they pulled off a nearly improbable chase, but then fell short of the target by 18 runs.

#9 198/4 – Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals was the team to watch out for this season and led by the Indian batting talent, they posted 198 runs against Punjab Kings.

#10 195/4 – Punjab Kings

In the same match, KL Rahul stepped up and propelled Punjab Kings to 195 against the Delhi Capitals.

