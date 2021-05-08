- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: Here Are The Top 10 Highest Team Totals
Let's have a look at the top 10 team scores achieved this season.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 10:29 AM IST
Owing to the Covid pandemic, the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League was scattered across in a caravan format and this forced the teams to assess and adapt to the varying conditions.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Estimates Rs 2,500 Crore Loss if IPL 2021 is Not Completed
As a result of this, we saw a variety of scores and here in this article, we will take a look at the top 10 team scores achieved this season.
#1 221/6 – Punjab Kings
On a perfect Wankhede pitch, Punjab Kings slammed 221 runs in their first innings against the Rajasthan Royals and went on to win the match in the final ball.
#2 220/3 – Rajasthan Royals
Led by a superlative century by Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 220 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
#3 220/3 – Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings were a resurgent unit this season and their batting looked very solid. Against the Kolkata Knight Riders, they posted a massive 220 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.
#4 219/6 – Mumbai Indians
Chasing a monumental score, Mumbai Indians breached the total against Chennai Super Kings courtesy a blitzkrieg of an innings by Kieron Pollard at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.
#5 218/4 – Chennai Super Kings
In the same match, CSK batted first. Led by the late onslaught by Ambati Rayudu, they posted a massive 218 runs in their first innings.
#6 217/7 – Rajasthan Royals
Chasing Punjab’s score of 221, Rajasthan Royals got perilously close of chasing the target down, courtesy a Sanju Samson-masterclass, but they fell short by 4 runs to score victory at the Wankhede Stadium.
#7 204/4 – Royal Challengers Bangalore
AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell step up and smashed the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers to all parts as they posted a massive 204 in their first innings.
#8 202 – Kolkata Knight Riders
Pat Cummins and Andre Russell flexed their muscles and gave the Chennai Super Kings a scare as they pulled off a nearly improbable chase, but then fell short of the target by 18 runs.
#9 198/4 – Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals was the team to watch out for this season and led by the Indian batting talent, they posted 198 runs against Punjab Kings.
#10 195/4 – Punjab Kings
In the same match, KL Rahul stepped up and propelled Punjab Kings to 195 against the Delhi Capitals.
