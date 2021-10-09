IPL 2021: Here's How the Four Teams in the Play-offs Stack Up

The big story of IPL 2021’s second phase was the decline of Mumbai Indians and the ascent of Kolkata Knight Riders. When the tournament resumed in UAE, MI were placed 4th in the points table, KKR 7th. The consensus opinion then was that KKR, who had played poorly in the first phase losing 5 matches out of 7 would be out of contention for a place in the playoffs very soon. The only speculation about MI revolved around whether they would finish 1 or 2. The script played out very differently for both teams. Mumbai started with two defeats on the trot, struggled to stay afloat in the middle rung on the points table, and then made a spectacular, belated effort to reach the play-offs but all in vain. Too much had been squandered earlier through surprisingly below-par performances.

MI, with superb talent at command, can be the most intimidating side as often seen in the past. But this time the threat was more on paper than on the field of play. Several players struggled for form, especially key members in the batting line Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. The last two mentioned rediscovered their zest and touch to brutalise stragglers Sunrisers Hyderabad in a last-ditch attempt to make the cut, but this was too little too late. In most earlier matches, these two had flopped, so much so that Kishan even had to be dropped.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

In bowling, MI’s pace bowlers led by the redoubtable Jasprit Bumrah showed considerable skills and a stout heart in defending modest scores, but spinners Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar were below par. On wickets that were beginning to help slow bowlers, this was a big letdown. Overall, MI never looked regimented enough, going through the second phase in pedestrian style, hardly looking like the thoroughbred side that has been five times champion.

KKR were in complete contrast to MI. There was a zing about the players, individually and collectively, leading to a sharper, keener competitive edge. That KKR lost five matches in the first phase and won five in the second highlights the transformation that took place. Chief coach Brendon McCullum and captain Eoin Morgan had talked about shrugging off the pusillanimous approach of the first phase, playing more aggressive and focused cricket, which paid the team rich dividends. The derring-do stretched to taking big punts, like picking debutant opener Venkatesh Iyer, which clicked wonderfully.

Iyer’s bold, swashbuckling approach at the top gave the team flying starts. This was furthered by runs from Gill, Tripathi and Rana giving KKR sufficient runs for the bowlers to defend. Though spearhead Pat Cummins didn’t come for this phase, Lockie Ferguson took on the mantle of spearhead admirably and Tim Southee pitched in well whenever he was played. KKR’s spin resources are excellent. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy gave little away, and Sakib Al Hasan, included towards the end, showed his class and experience. Morgan’s handling of the bowlers was top class, especially a youngster like Mavi, who took up responsibility splendidly after Prasidha Krishna lost his rhythm and subsequently place in the side. Revitalised and hungry for success, KKR didn’t allow the difficulty quotient of reaching the last 4 stage play on their minds. Each match was a stepping stone towards that objective, which was achieved in great style. Something that MI had promised to do, but failed.

Here’s how the four teams in the play-offs stack up:

Most effervescent and exciting team this season, and the best performing too, never mind the last ball defeat against RCB in the final league match. Loaded with talent in both batting and bowling, the team’s versatility came through tellingly against all opponents and on all pitches. Though DC would have liked some substantial knocks from Pant, the top order has been in good nick. Shaw hitting form against RCB after a series of low scores is a good sign going into the play-offs. Hetmyer came out with flying colours as a finisher, and with all-rounders Axar Patel and R Ashwin also in the team, DC’s batting runs deep.

The stronger facet of the team, however, has been the bowling. Rabada, Nortje and Avesh Khan make for a compelling troika of pace bowlers, with varied skills, but similar wicket-taking ability. All three are quick through the air and don’t rely on help from the pitch. Ashwin and Axar haven’t taken as many wickets, but have the experience to exploit a slow turner if that comes about. Last season, after making the play-offs in style, DC crumbled against MI in the final. Are they better prepared mentally for the big occasion? History beckons.

Strengths: Depth of talent, balanced combination

Weakness: Top order can be flashy and mercurial

Form tapered off startlingly approaching the play-offs, exposing chinks that weren’t hitherto evident, and in a sense lucky to finish in the top 2 in the points table which gives a side two opportunities to reach the final. Primarily, the problem for CSK was in the batting. It has looked heavily dependent on openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. While these have produced runs consistently, it is difficult for any team to sustain winning form if other batters are not contributing. Barring Jadeja as finisher, runs from other batsmen haven’t been enough. Moeen Ali at no.3 has had a couple of impressive cameos, but no more than that. Veteran Raina, so often the mainstay of the team, floundered badly and had to be replaced. Ambati Rayudu pitched in with decent scores, but not frequently enough. Dhoni was scratchy right through.

In bowling too, CSK weren’t as effective towards the closing stages of the league stage as at the start. Rajasthan Royals pummeled them in chasing down 189, and in the last match, K L Rahul’s thunderous knock had the CSK attack in tatters. Dwayne Bravo has been the pick of the fast bowlers in which Hazlewood, Chahar and Thakur have shone intermittently. Spinners Jadeja and Moeen Ali have perhaps been underused.

Strengths: Vastly experienced players, strong legacy as inspiration, in-form openers

Weakness: Not too many young legs and lungs, the side showed fatigue. Fragile middle order

Beating Delhi Capitals in the last league match would be a booster shot to RCB. There were discernible signs that the team was flagging in some of the matches played earlier, notably against Rajasthan Royals when RCB failed to overhaul a modest target and set themselves up for a place in the top 2. That said, the team’s done well to be in the playoffs after losing the first two matches played in the second phase.

At that point in time, it appeared RCB might end up as stragglers, leading to a premature termination of Virat Kohli’s tenure as captain. Kohli’s announcement before the tournament resumed that he was quitting the top post gave RCB’s efforts a more determined thrust, laced in sentiment. The team recovered swiftly from the early losses to get on a winning streak in which Kohli himself played a big role with sparkling knocks as opener. The most important factor in the turnaround, however, was the rich form of Glen Maxwell in the middle order, and the bowling of incisive bowling of Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, supported ably by Mohamed Siraj. One nagging worry, though, has been the tepid form of AB de Villiers. RCB will be hoping he has saved his best for the play-offs and propel the team to a maiden title.

Strengths: Several players, batters and bowlers, in sparkling form. Motivation to win maiden title high

Weakness: With de Villiers firing on all cylinders, batting lacks heft

Easily the best performing side in the second phase. After a disappointingly listless first phase, turned things around with consistent cohesive efforts and fine tactics. Every player in the line-up pitched in with significant performances at some stage or the other. Eoin Morgan had a disappointing time with the bat but excelled as captain. His bowling and field changes were spot on. Morgan’s leadership lays a lot of emphasis on aggression, as seen when he captains England. But the energy is not spent randomly, rather with control and clarity of objective,

This went a long way in the team’s progress, especially in crunch matches like the last one against Rajasthan Royals where they not only had to win but also ensure that their Net Run Rate remained unreachable for Mumbai Indians by notching up a high score on a slow, low pitch. Without the services of Andre Russell, this was some achievement. KKR benefited huge from the success of the top order in which debutant Venkatesh Iyer played the stellar role. With Gill coming into glorious form as the league stage reached its end, and Tripathi and Rana among the runs. In bowling, KKR have depth, variety in pace and spin. Some mystery too through the unorthodox Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine!

Strengths: On a winnings streak, momentum strong, players looking for of drive and zest, good balance, top order in form, Ferguson, Narine, Chakravarthy and Sakib excelling with ball

Weakness: Morgan’s batting form, fitness of Russell suspect if he is drafted into the playing XI

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here