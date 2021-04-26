T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021
IPL 2021: Here's the Fan Report After RR vs KKR Face Off

Chriss Morris had set the field already by picking up Karthik, Russell, Cummins in the early overs, with a total of 4/23, thus had limited KKR with 133/9, He was also awarded the well-deserved man of the match

A lot of speculation was doing buzz when on Saturday, 24 April, RR faced KKR, at Wankhede Stadium and nailed the match by 6 wickets. Here’s how the social media family went about this much-anticipated match.

Coach Kumar Sangakara was quoted saying “it was a much needed win, both RR and KKR looked bit gun-shy on the batting side”

Chriss Morris had set the field already by picking up Karthik, Russell, Cummins in the early overs, with a total of 4/23, thus had limited KKR with 133/9, he was also awarded the well-deserved man of the match, later Captain Sanju Samson lead from the front batted sensibly with a 42* thus gaining two more points.

There were also some cute moments when Riyan Parag after every catch posed for a selfie with his ever-smiling face, and tapped along Rahul Tewatia for the same.

KKR accepted their defeat with a magnanimous heart and hoped for the best in the upcoming matches.

The game saw a lot of emotions and build-ups, in the end, RR took home 2 points, thus climbing up the ladder. Still a lot in the bag, let’s see who finally would spill the beans and take the trophy this year.

