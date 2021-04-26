- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
IPL 2021: Here's the Fan Report After RR vs KKR Face Off
Chriss Morris had set the field already by picking up Karthik, Russell, Cummins in the early overs, with a total of 4/23, thus had limited KKR with 133/9, He was also awarded the well-deserved man of the match
- Shaista Fatima
- Updated: April 26, 2021, 9:26 AM IST
A lot of speculation was doing buzz when on Saturday, 24 April, RR faced KKR, at Wankhede Stadium and nailed the match by 6 wickets. Here’s how the social media family went about this much-anticipated match.
Applause. Encouragement. Appreciation. ️
A happy Royals dressing room after last night’s win. #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/zOfDywg0T1
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 25, 2021
Coach Kumar Sangakara was quoted saying “it was a much needed win, both RR and KKR looked bit gun-shy on the batting side”
“A lot of positives to take and build on from here!” #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RRvKKR | @KumarSanga2 pic.twitter.com/VWo2OxfhsI
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 25, 2021
Chriss Morris had set the field already by picking up Karthik, Russell, Cummins in the early overs, with a total of 4/23, thus had limited KKR with 133/9, he was also awarded the well-deserved man of the match, later Captain Sanju Samson lead from the front batted sensibly with a 42* thus gaining two more points.
View this post on Instagram
Ending our Mumbai-leg with a #HallaBol | #IPL2021
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 25, 2021
There were also some cute moments when Riyan Parag after every catch posed for a selfie with his ever-smiling face, and tapped along Rahul Tewatia for the same.
View this post on Instagram
KKR accepted their defeat with a magnanimous heart and hoped for the best in the upcoming matches.
View this post on Instagram
The game saw a lot of emotions and build-ups, in the end, RR took home 2 points, thus climbing up the ladder. Still a lot in the bag, let’s see who finally would spill the beans and take the trophy this year.
