IPL 2021: Highest 1st Wicket Partnership by Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli

This year’s IPL is turning to be a roller coaster as all-time favourites are gearing up and putting up a spectacle. Thursday 22nd April, Wankhede Stadium witnessed the highest partnership for 1st wicket and RCB went swashbuckling to bag the game by 10 wickets and thus ruling the points table with a 4/4 win. With Devdutt Padikal’s (101*) and Virat’s (72*) the bars were raised and records were set.

It was a few days back when Devdutt Paddikal was quoted saying “He (Virat) is such a talented cricketer, he has so much experience, to be playing with him makes my game easier. I am really looking forward to having a really good partnership with him”, and as if the opening duo was waiting for an opportunity to leave a niche. While the youngster went on to secure his maiden IPL century, Virat’s current form is also commendable.

The Captain further said that the youngster deserved to get that hundred, watch here:

The Twitterati and fans are going gala over the majestic win. Here’s a quick sneak peek into the tweets.

Fantastic innings from young Padikkal. And this year @RCBTweets are in ominous form, which is great to see. Kohli and Padikkal made it look very easy. #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/fIUC9lImjP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 22, 2021

Unbeaten royal challengers bangalore team has won four consecutive matches in the indian premier league season 2021 One more thing, Fiery captain king kohli became the first player to reach the 6000 runs milestone in the indian premier league Viratian forever pic.twitter.com/8OO0XuNOHH — Rohit Kumar Gandikota (@rohit_gandikota) April 22, 2021

The age-old nemesis between RCB and CSK is an open secret, the netizens are over the moon with their reactions. How many matches #RCB has won in their 1st four matches? Jadeja: #CSK pic.twitter.com/a2lmnrsHsg — Vivek Verma ➐ (@VivekVermaa45) April 22, 2021

Mohammad Siraj and Harshal Patel had already caused the damage by picking up early wickets but Rajasthan Royals somehow managed to reach a decent total of 177 for a loss of 9 wickets.

RCB’s Twitter handle seems to have enjoyed the show as they flooded the channel with umpteen meme-tweets

Down the track and CRUNCHED! What a way to get off the mark! Captain Kohli with a maximum over long-on!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvRR #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/DgI02gMk3h — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is all calm and stoic, it feels as if the Captain is en-route creating history, his tweet went as follows

Another important win, great character shown by the boys. Onwards & Upwards #playbold @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/NJmezk1xgq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 22, 2021

The losing team’s Captain Sanju Samson accepted their defeat with a heavy heart but went on to praise RCB for their fantabulous batting, he also said that self-review is what RR needs as of now. “We need to go back home, have some homework and an honest review to buckle up and come back stronger”

Champions of the inaugural season, Rajasthan Royals are known for their fighting spirit and their Twitter handle also says the same story.

A tough day at the office but we won’t stop fighting.#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RCBvRR — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 22, 2021

IPL 2021 is setting new records, while fans wait with bated breath for every new match, it will be interesting to see who finally lifts this year’s trophy.

