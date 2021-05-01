IPL 2021: Hilarious Summary Posted by PBKS of Their Win Against RCB – Using References of Chris Gayle & Yuzvendra Chahal

On Friday, 30 April, 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was played where Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 34 runs. In the match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, K L Rahul-led team had put up a chasing target of 179 after they were put to bat first.

After defeating RCB, PBKS posted a hilarious summary of the match. They shared a picture on their official Twitter handle. In the picture we could see Sachin Baby clicking a picture of shirtless Chris Gayle and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The official Twitter handle of the PBKS captioned the picture and wrote, “If we have to summarize #PBKSvRCB.”

The star of the match was Harpreet Brar, as the left arm spinner in his four overs spell gave in just 19 runs at an economy rate of 4.80 and took 3 wickets. He dismissed – Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. He was also awarded the Man of the Match. PBKS skipper K L Rahul praised the outstanding performance of Harpreet.

“We were preparing Brar. On a pitch like this, we felt like we needed a finger spinner who could hit hard lengths. He did exactly that and batted really well in the end as well. I am young myself, but I have been trying to speak to the boys and pass on whatever experience I have of IPL and international cricket,” Rahul said.

“They are blessed with enormous talent and we have to prepare them for the situations and the pressures they’d face in the middle as the captain and the support staff. Really makes me and the support staff very happy,” he added.

Harpreet was extremely overjoyed after dismissing RCB skipper Virat Kohli as he conceded a four on the very first ball of the ninth over.

“I am sure the people back home would be proud and happy. I wasn’t overwhelmed when Kohli hit me because a bowler always gets a second chance to come back. My first IPL wicket was Kohli Paaji’s wicket and that was very special,” Brar said.

