IPL 2021 Hits And Misses, Week 1: The Return of Maxwell, Hardik-Pollard Yet To Fire, RCB's Great Start & The Mumbai-Chennai Contrast

Chennai Super Kings recorded their first win of the tournament thrashing Punjab Kings by six wickets in Mumbai. Eight matches have been played in the tournament thus far (till the 16th of April, Friday) with each team having completed two matches. There have been a few interesting trends and patterns which have developed in the two contrasting venues which have hosted the 2021 IPL so far. Some big names have made an early statement while others haven’t started that well. We look at some of the highlights from week 1.

IPL 2021: Uncapped Players Who Turned the Heat in First Week Itself

The Mumbai-Chennai Contrast

Chennai and Mumbai have each hosted 4 matches each. While Chennai has favoured the team batting first and setting a score, Mumbai, in contrast has seen the team chasing fare better. Three of the four matches in Chennai have been won by the team setting the target. The only exception was in the season opener but in that too RCB barely managed to scrape through chasing MI’s 159 off the last ball of the match with just two wickets in hand.

On the other end, three of the four matches at the Wankhede have been won by the team chasing. The only exception was when Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in a high scoring encounter – in this match too, the Royals, led by a stunning hundred from Sanju Samson, almost pulled off a remarkable 221-run chase only to go down by 4 runs.

This suggests that Mumbai is a better wicket for batsmen whereas the slow wicket at Chepauk assists the medium-pacers and spinners thus helping in defending even moderate totals. A supporting statistic to this claim is that four of the five best bowling figures in the tournament thus far have come in Chennai whereas four of the top five batting performances have been witnessed in Mumbai.

IPL 2021: Want to be in a Postition From Where we Almost Cannot Fail, says RCB Star AB de Villiers

RCB’s Great Start

RCB lost their first two matches in 2019 and were even with a loss and a win in 2020. However, the Virat-Kohli led franchise has had one of its finest starts in the IPL this season with two wins from as many matches. They beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener and then overcame a strong bowling unit SRH – what is heartening for the franchise is that both victories came in Chennai which is a bowler- friendly venue and where their destructive batsmen – the likes of Kohli, AB and Maxwell have had to play with some degree of measure and caution.

RCB is the only team to have not lost a match yet in the competition.

The Failure of the Big Guns For Mumbai Indians

One of the reasons for the title triumph of the Mumbai Indians both in 2019 and 2020 was the phenomenal success of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya as finishers. Time and again, they would come out and provide the flourish at the death changing a good score to a match-winning one. No opposition total was safe when either of the two were at the crease.

Pollard had the highest strike rate in IPL 2020 and was followed by Hardik. The latter was in sensational form in 2019 blasting 402 runs at a strike rate of 191.42, again second on the scoring-rate count only to Andre Russell. Pollard also chipped in with a rate of above 150. But the devastating ‘Ps’ haven’t quite gotten into their mojo yet in this season.

Hardik has scored 15 off 17 balls and 13 off 10 while Pollard has managed just 5 off 8 and 7 off 9 deliveries in the first couple of matches. As a result, the defending champions haven’t yet managed to post a total of 160 or more in the competition.

The Return of Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell is back! He has made a big statement early in IPL 2021 and a change in jersey seems to be working wonders for the Australian maverick batsman. He recorded his first IPL half-century in five years with a splendid 59 off 41 deliveries on a slow and spinner friendly wicket at Chepauk against SRH. What stood out was the maturity showed by Maxwell throughout the innings. He got off to a cautious start resurrecting the RCB innings before launching an attack on the bowlers even as wickets fell from the other end.

Maxwell had a strike rate of 143.9 in the match which was much higher than the average strike rate of his team-mates of 101.27. He had also chipped in with a 28-ball 39 against Mumbai Indians again in Chennai. His start this season is in sharp contrast to his performance last year in the UAE when, playing for Punjab Kings, he could only muster 108 runs in 13 matches at a poor strike rate of 101.88 with no sixes! Maxwell has already hammered 5 sixes this season.

Bought by RCB for a sum of INR 14.25 crore at the mini-auction in February, this could be the year that witnesses the re-emergence of Maxwell – the destructive batsman in the IPL.

Toss & Chasing Not A Factor

The team winning the toss lost 7 of the first 9 matches in IPL 2020 in the UAE. However, it is 4-4 this season which suggests that the toss is not really a major factor.

Similarly, the team batting first won 5 of the first 7 matches last season. It is absolutely neutral this time around with 4 wins to the team batting first and 4 to the team chasing.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here