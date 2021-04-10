IPL 2021: Hoping To Use Lessons From MS Dhoni Against CSK, Says Rishabh Pant

Excitement is on the rise ahead of the Delhi Capitals (DC)-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face-off at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Delhi Captains coach Ricky Ponting gave his vote of confidence for the squad, saying, “”We expect to play better as a group and achieve some better results. We need to approach it with the right attitude and play well. Hopefully, win that game and move onto the second game. But we know that we’ll have to play well to win.”

Coming in as runners-up last season, Delhi Capitals will be hoping for a maiden IPL title this year and former Australia skipper said he had full faith in his team to go the distance.”The CSK have got a good squad of players and they’ve got lots of flexibility and a lot of options. But we’ve got a great squad as well and we want to build on last season. I have said to the boys that it’s not about last season, but there are a lot of positives that we can take from the way we have played in the last couple of seasons,” said Ponting.

Suresh Raina, who missed the whole of last season, could make a huge difference to the CSK team in this edition of the IPL, according to Ponting. “They (CSK) have a great leader and a great squad. Last year, they were probably disappointed with the way their season worked out, but I think a lot of that had to do with the fact that Raina wasn’t there for the entire tournament. He comes back to the squad this year, which is almost like a new recruit for them.”Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, who will be leading his side for the first time, termed it as an ‘extra special’ feeling to walk out for the toss with MS Dhoni.

“I have learned a lot from him (Dhoni), and I have gained a lot of experience from him. Hopefully, I can use this experience against him, and we can win this match. That’s what I am looking forward to.”

