IPL 2021: How Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify For The Playoffs

Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore are the three teams who have assured themselves of a spot in the playoffs of the ongoing IPL 2021 season. With their clinical victory over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night, Kolkata Knight Riders have also taken a giant step towards grabbing the fourth and final berth.

KKR defeated RR by a massive 86 runs in Sharjah and thus improved their net run rate to an impressive 0.587. Batting first, the two time winners posted 171/ 4 - the highest total at Sharjah this IPL season, and then their bowlers Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson shared seven wickets between them to land the sucker punch.

Before the start of the contest, as many as four teams were theoretically in the mix. Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, defending champions Mumbai Indians and KKR. After the result of the 54th match, only two teams - KKR and MI - are in the fray.

Can MI still edge past KKR to make the playoffs?

On paper, yes. But that looks like an unlikely event. Records will have to be shattered if Rohit Sharma’s men hope to enter the playoffs.

To start with, the scenario comes into play only and only if MI bat first on Friday in their final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Batting second will end their chances.

And then there’s a small matter of MI needing to score more than 250 runs.

Highest total in IPL history

The record for the highest total in IPL history is held by Royal Challengers Bangalore when Chris Gayle’s record-shattering 175 powered them to 263/5 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India.

The next best score is also by RCB - 248/3 against the Gujarat Lions. On the other hand, MI’s highest team total in the league’s history is 223/6, against Punjab Kings which they made in 2017.

Provided MI manage to post in excess of 250 runs, they then will have to beat SRH by over 170 runs in order to surpass the nrr of KKR. Currently, the five-time winners have a poor nrr of -0.048.

Biggest Margin of Victory in IPL and T20 History

The record for the biggest win by runs in IPL is though held by MI when they crushed the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) by 146 runs in 2017.

Overall, in the history of T20 cricket, the largest margin of win (by runs) is held by Czech Republic. In 2019, they crushed Turkey by 257 runs to set the record.

