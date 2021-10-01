IPL 2021: How CSK Turned Things Around This Year After Disastrous 2020 Season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been the team to beat this season, and with their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in the 44th match of IPL 2021, they became the first side to confirm their berth in the playoffs. The icing on the cake for CSK was the fact that their captain MS Dhoni sealed the win with an emphatic six over long-on.

This is quite a turnaround from the last season when the team finished seventh on the points table after winning only 6 of the 14 matches. It was the first time in IPL history when CSK could not make it to the IPL playoffs.

One of the biggest reasons behind CSK’s dominance is the prolific run of the opening combination. Faf du Plessis and Rituraj Gaikwad have batted brilliantly this season and they are among the top-5 run-getters this season. Du Plessis has scored 435 runs in 11 matches at an average of over 50. He has scored 4 half-centuries in 11 matches.

Ruturaj has been one of the brightest sparks this season and looking at his prolific run and temperament, an Indian call-up should not be too far. He has scored 407 runs in 11 matches played so far in IPL 2021 and this includes 3 fifties. The opening pair of Du Plessis and Gaikwad have added more than 100 runs for the first wicket twice and 50 or more runs on 4 occasions.

Apart from openers, Moeen Ali (278), Ambati Rayudu (195) and Ravindra Jadeja (179) have all made valuable contributions. Suresh Raina has also scored 157 runs in 11 matches. CSK’s batsmen have scored a total of 11 half-centuries this season.

As many as 9 bowlers of the team have been successful in taking at least 1 wicket this season. Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar have led the charge with the ball and they have taken 11 wickets each.

