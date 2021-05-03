IPL 2021: How Dare You Treat Us Like This-Former Australia Cricketer Slams PM Scott Morrison

With India grappling with the second wave of the Coronavirus, a lot of foreign cricketers are already getting iffy staying and working from the country. Although some of them have left, a lot of them including commentators are left stranded. This includes former cricketer Michael Slater who is working as a commentator in IPL 2021. Now with cases increasing, Australian govt has banned flights from India. This hasn’t gone down well with this former Australian cricketer who doesn’t mince words. He raged on Twitter:

If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It’s a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 3, 2021

A lot of cricketers including Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson flew back home. Currently India is reporting close to three lakh cases daily. Even on Monday two big news rattled the authorities. Two KKR players: Sandip Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy tested positive for the deadly virus. Five DDCA groundsman and three CSK staff were also tested positive.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Laxmipathi Balajiand a bus cleaner are positive while the rest of the contingent, currently in Delhi, has tested negative. The three have taken a fresh test this Monday morning to to ensure it wasn’t a false positive and should that too be negative, they will be shifted outside the team bubble into isolation for 10 days and will only re-enter upon two negative tests.

CSK have cancelled their practice session following the development.This comes hours after the news that two Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have been isolated following positive COVID-19 test results. Barring the two, everyone else in the KKR contingent has returned negative results.

