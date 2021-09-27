IPL 2021: How Have India’s T20 World Cup Squad Members Fared in the UAE Leg So Far

IPL 2021 UAE leg is the last set of competitive cricket Indian T20 World Cup squad members will play before assembling together for the marquee event. India, the inaugural winners of the tournament, hae not had the greatest of tournaments ever since. They have made the finals once (in 2014) after their 2007 triumph while the last edition in 2016 saw them crash out in the semi-finals. With this edition set to be Virat Kohli’s last as India’s T20 captain, it will be interesting see whether Kohli’s announcement act as the extra motivation for the team or will it be an added pressure. All the 15 members of the squad are featuring in the IPL 2021 and here’s a look at how they have fared so far:

VIRAT KOHLI (Innings: 3, Runs: 109)

Everyone expected Virat Kohli to play a bit freely after announcing that he will relinquish his RCB captaincy after the current season and it seems to be the case. With two half centuries in three matches, Kohli, opening the batting, looks in good form, even though the strikes rates is tad under 130. In the T20 World Cup, it is highly unlikely that Kohli would open due to the presence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, but he has in the past made it clear that he would like to open in T20Is and who knows a good IPL outing in the UAE could very well prompt Indian thinktank to ponder of the possibility of Kohli opening the innings.

KL RAHUL (Innings: 2, Runs: 70)

It has been a decent outing for KL Rahul so far in the UAE with scores of 49 (vs RR) and 21 (vs SRH).Against RR he scored at a strike-rate of 148.48 while against SRH it was a run-a-ball innings. Similar to Kohlim Rahul also looks in fine nick and even though he has found himself walking back to the pavilion when trying to up the ante.

ROHIT SHARMA (Innings: 2, Runs: 76)

A torrid start for MI in the UAE notwithstanding, Sharma has got starts with 33 and 43 vs KKR and RCB respectively, but has not really looked his fluent best. He struggled to get going against the express pace of Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna in the first game back after he missed MI’s first match in the UAE. Against RCB, he looked far more settled and was about to get in to his elements before falling to glenn Maxwell.

SURYAKUMAR YADAV (Innings: 3, Runs: 16)

8, 5, 3 – there are the scores strung together by Suryakumar Yadav thus far in the UAE leg. To call Yadav’s form a big worry will be a gross understatement. The fact that Yadav pipped Shreyas Iyer in the T20 World Cup squad and for the all-important No.4 slot in the playing XI would leave India’s think tank a lot to worry about heading into the marquee event. Yadav has found himself in tough situation in UAE coming into bat, but these are the same situations in past where he has guided him team out. With at least four more games to go, there is still hope and time for Yadav to regain his form before the World Cup

RISHABH PANT (Innings: 2, Runs: 59)

Pant has been enjoying his time as the DC captain and with the bat he has not been pressed into action the way he would like to but a swift 21-ball unbeaten 35 to make short work of a chase is something he and the team management will be happy about. His other innings, a run-a-ball 24 too was not an eye sore either. He was good, but the bowling too was quite accurate.

ISHAN KISHAN (Innings – 2, Runs – 25)

Similar to Yadav, Kishan and banged down the team India selection doors with a super IPL 2020 season eventually earning an India call-up and pipping Sanju Samson as India’s backup wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup. But his 34 runs in 3 UAE games and overall just 107 runs in 8 matches is a matter of great concern for India heading into the World Cup.

HARDIK PANDYA (Innings: 1, Runs:4 , Wickets: 0)

In Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya got some much needed game time and he was not exerting himself fully at the time. Doubts over his full fitness remains and he was not picked for the first two games of the UAE leg. The match he played, he managed 4 runs and did not bowl at all. In a format, where the all-round skill of Pandya is an asset and his big-hitting prowess and finishers’ role and game-changer, fingers are crossed in hope of Baroda all-rounder regaining full fitness.

RAVINDRA JADEJA (Innings: 2, Run: 48, Wickets:1)

Jadeja started the UAE leg with a sluggish 33-ball 26, but coming in at 24/4, essentially 5 down with Ambati Rayudu retried hurt, the innings made sense, and it helped in the larger scheme of things. But his 8-ball 22 to guide CSK to an unlikely victory over KKR was a good sign for India that one of its top-allrounder’s is in form. With the ball he has been economical so far.

RAHUL CHAHAR (Innings: 3, Wickets: 1)

The legpsinner may have pipped Yuzvendra Chahal in the T20 World Cup squad but he has only one wicket to show so far in the three matches played in the UAE. While he was economical against CSK, he went for plenty against KKR and RCB

RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN (Innings: 2, Wickets 1)

In the two matches so far, Ashwin has been economical and has managed to keep a check on the opposition run-rate.

AXAR PATEL (Innings: 2, Runs: 12, Wickets: 3)

Patel has been quite good for DC in the middle overs and in the two matches sor far he has returned economies of 5.25 and 6.75 which is quite remarkable in T20 cricket and has also picked up three wickets. With the bat he has been pressed into action only once and scored 12 off seven balls.

VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY (Innings: 3, Wickets: 4)

Chakravarthy has been the best spinner among the ones selected for T20 World Cup. His 3/13 played a key role in KKR bundling out RCB for just 92 and even though he did not pick up any wickets in the second game, he was still very economical. On all three games his economy was just six.

BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR (Innings: 2, Wickets: 1)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had a decent start to the UAE leg and even though he has just one wicket to show in the seven overs he has bowled, the wily operator had kept the batters guessing thus far.

MOHAMMED SHAMI (Innings: 2, Wickets: 5)

The PBKS spearhead has been on a wicket taking spree and is looking in red hot form. Against SRH, Shami got the big wickets of David Warner and Kane Williamson up front, while against RR he came back in the death overs to scalp three wickets, even though PBKS ended up on the losing side.

JASPRIT BUMRAH (Innings: 3, Wicket: 8)

Bumrah may have been in the thick of wickets in all three games, the 27-year-old’s economy is a cause of worry. While Glenn Maxwell got the measure of him at Dubai, he still managed to return a respectable 3/36 in his four. Against KKR, Bumrah struck early to remove Shubman Gill, but Venkatesh Iyer had a good sighting of Bumrah and he ended up conceding over 10 runs per over. Against CSK, Bumrah conceded 2/33 from his four overs.

