IPL 2021: How Mumbai Indians Plan to Use 'Trump Card' Jasprit Bumrah

Pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers across the cricket fraternity. Bumrah has also been a vital cog for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) as he forms the backbone of their bowling line-up. In the recent past, the speedster has been used by MI more as death or middle-over bowler.

Recently, when MI’s Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan was questioned regarding the strategy behind not bowling Bumrah enough at the start of the innings, the veteran reckoned that Bumrah is their trump card. Elaborating the same in detail, Zaheer said that Bumrah needs to be utilized aggressively as he possesses the ability to change the game at any point in time.

“Bumrah is your trump card, when you have a trump card, then you have to use it in an aggressive manner when you really need it. That is how the process revolves around Jasprit, he can turn the game around at any stage,” Zaheer said while speaking in a virtual press conference on Monday.

Further in the interaction, the former Indian pacer lavished praises on Mumbai’s young batsman Ishan Kishan who has the highest run-getter for the franchise in IPL 2020 with 516 runs from 14 games. Zaheer exclaimed that the youngster is growing as a cricketer and is making sure that he is continuing his processes by spending enough time in the nets.

He mentioned that Ishan looks assured and calmer this season. When a cricketer grows in initial years and tries to make an impact of highest level, he often faces a tipping point. For Ishan, Zaheer believer, IPL 2020 was his tipping point when he played exceptionally well against RCB. The manager believes that Ishan has been in the same zone ever since.

Keywords: Indian Premier League, IPL 2021, MI, Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah, Zaheer Khan, Ishan Kishan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here