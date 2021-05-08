IPL 2021: How’s That! Here Are The Top 10 Bowling Figures of IPL 2021

T20 cricket is cruel to bowlers. With high scoring matches, big hits and even mishits going for a boundary, bowlers have no chance to make a mistake.

However, tough situations bring out the best in champions and this is what we saw in this season of IPL 2021. While we saw some amazing power-hitting batting, some bowlers proved their mettle with their wicket-taking abilities. Bowlers turned the tide of matches with their disciplined bowling and wicket-taking abilities.

Let’s look at the top bowling figures (in a match) from the IPL 14.

Andre Russell (KKR)

Andre Russell’s fiver against Mumbai Indians gave a figure that will be tough to be repeated. The West Indian took 5 wickets in just two overs giving away just 15 runs.

Harshal Patel (RCB)

Harshal Patel had a dream start to the season and his stint with RCB as he picked a fiver in the inaugural match against the Mumbai Indians. He took 5 crucial wickets in his 4 overs and gave just 27 runs.

Deepak Chahar (CSK)

Deepak Chahar’s disciplined bowling caused a collapse in the Punjab Kings’ batting lineup. Chahar picked 4 crucial wickets giving away just 13 runs.

Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals)

Chris Morris proved his hefty price tag with his game-changing abilities in the match against KKR. Morris picked 4 wickets giving away just 23 in his 4 overs.

Amit Mishra (Delhi Capitals)

Amit Mishra’s spin proved to be ‘too much’ for MI batsman during the first league clash against DC. Mishra picked 4 wickets while giving just 24 runs in his 4 overs.

Rahul Chahar (Mumbai Indians)

Rahul Chahar makes to this list with his figures from the league match against KKR where he picked 4 wickets while giving just 27 runs.

Deepak Chahar (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings’ Deepak Chahar picked 4 wickets giving away just 29 runs in a high scoring match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Moeen Ali (CSK)

Moeen Ali seems to be enjoying his time at CSK while delivering good performances both with the bat and bowl. Ali makes to this list for his bowling figures against Rajasthan Royal where he picked 3 wickets while giving just 7 runs in his 3 overs.

Shabaz Ahmed (RCB)

IPL 14 looked to be RCB’s season with everything falling in place. Young talents like Shahbaz Ahmed contributed to the team. Ahmed delivered a disciplined spell and picked up 3 wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad giving just 7 runs in 2 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja is an all-rounder in all senses from batting to fielding to bowling, he is everywhere. So, how could he miss this list! Jadeja took 3 wickets against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore giving away just 13 runs in his 4 overs.

