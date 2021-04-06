IPL 2021: 'Hungry' Steve Smith Will be an Asset for Delhi Capitals, Says Coach Ricky Ponting

Australia legend and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has said that Steve Smith will be eager to prove his worth and therefore can be an added advantage for Delhi Capitals. With he out of Rajasthan Royals, Ponting said an eager Smith can be very well utilised at number three for the Capitals.

“I think the fact that he’s been released from the franchise that he’s been at for a long time will make him a bit hungry as well this year. So, if he gets an opportunity with us — I think it will be in the top three somewhere — if he gets an opportunity, I’m sure he’ll have a great year for us,” cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

“I caught up with him (recently), he’s very, very keen to go out there and perform well. Obviously, the other side of that is there’s a big auction again next year, so if he happens to have a really good IPL this year, then I’m sure that that price is going to go up for the coming season,” he added.Earlier he also made some serious claims against Parthvi Shaw where he said that the Indian youngster doesn’t practice much when he is going through a terrible patch. “I’ve tried taking Shaw under my wing the last two years and I’ve really enjoyed working with him. I’ve had some really interesting chats with him through last year’s IPL, just trying to break him down, trying to find out exactly what was the right way to coach him and how I was going to get the best out of him.” “But he had an interesting theory on his batting last year – when he’s not scoring runs, he won’t bat, and when he is scoring runs, he wants to keep batting all the time,” added Ponting.

