IPL 2021: "I Believe Nothing Comes for Free", KS Bharat's 'Hard Work' Pays Off as RCB Win a Last-ball Thriller Against DC

There were IPL matches scheduled to take place at the same time on Friday, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Dubai. The former match hogged all the highlights as Mumbai would have required a miracle to make their way into the IPL 2021 playoffs. The other game in Dubai was casually termed a dead-rubber.

However, as the match progressed, it became more and more intense. Chasing 165, RCB got off the worst possible start as they lost both Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli inside the first three overs. It left KS Bharat and AB de Villiers in the middle as Bangalore started recovering. The duo could add only 49 runs for the third-wicket before Axar Patel got rid of AB de Villiers.

RCB’s in-form Aussie Glenn Maxwell joined KS Bharat in the middle and stitched an unbeaten 111-run stand for the fourth wicket, and what happened after that is history! Needing five runs off the last ball, KS Bharat tonked one to the stands as Avesh Khan stood in despair, and an exuberant Virat Kohli jumped onto the ground.

The architect of this win was the Andhra wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat, bought at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the latest auction. The 28-year-old remained unbeaten on 78 as RCB beat DC by seven wickets.

“Great wining on the last ball, and an incredible feeling to finish it off. Maxi and I just kept telling each other to watch that ball till the end. I wasn’t nervous at any point and I was just looking for the right ball and the opportunity to hit it out," said KS Bharat after the match.

“I have worked hard, I believe nothing comes for free. I work on my batting against spin. This will give us a lot of confidence," he added.

KS Bharat was also part of another crucial partnership he formed with AB de Villiers as the duo settled the nerves for RCB after losing two early wickets. This was the first match since the resumption of IPL 2021, where AB de Villiers came in at number four. The legendary South African played a run-a-ball knock of 26 in the match.

“Fantastic win, we’re very happy with that, came up short in the last game, but we came up with a last ball win tonight, so happy," AB de Villiers said after the match.

AB de Villiers also expressed happiness on batting up the order and playing a crucial knock for the team. “I’m feeling good, haven’t had a lot of opportunities so far, I’m hitting the ball well, had a bit of a slow start today - thought they bowled well to me on a deck that wasn’t easy to bat on, but I’m striking them well, working hard at the nets and ready to come for the next matches."

Batting first, Delhi Capitals riding on a great start from Prithvi Shaw (48 off 31) and Shikhar Dhawan (43 off 35), then a quickfire knock by Shimron Hetmyer set 165 runs target for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

