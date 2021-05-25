- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021 - I Bowl 'Bindaas' & Go For What I Feel Is The Appropriate Delivery In Any Given Situation: Avesh Khan
Avesh Khan returned with 14 wickets and was also very restrictive for the Delhi Capitals in the 2021 edition of the IPL and stated that his 'bindaas' attitude helped him to adapt to various situations and not take pressure which in turn has brought in rich dividends for him.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 25, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
Avesh Khan was one of the standout bowlers of the 2021 edition of the IPL before it was suspended due to the bio-bubble breach with several players and support staff testing positive. Khan, representing the Delhi Capitals, returned as the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the prestigious league bagging 14 wickets in 8 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 12.85 and economy rate of 7.7.
There were two definition characteristics in the performance of Khan this season – one, was the quality of opposition wickets he took with a large majority comprising the top-middle order while the other was his ability to restrict the batsmen while going for the wickets bowling at pace.
Avesh Khan Interview: ‘Nailing Yorkers Key to Success in Any Form of Cricket’
In an Exclusive with Cricketnext, Khan revealed that he has constantly tried to improve his bowling from the Under-19 days. He stated that he worked hard on developing a slower delivery which was not in his arsenal before while also focussing on how to execute his plans better.
“I have always aimed at improving myself. I didn’t use to bowl slower ones so I developed one. Plus, I have worked on my execution. During death overs, you have to get everything right because the batters are going for big hits and there’s some pressure. So in such situations, you have to nail your yorkers. The same goes for Powerplay,” stated Khan.
Khan further added that he had an attitude of bowling ‘bindaas’ or without any worry. He stated that he bowled according to the need of the hour and the situation of the match and did not like to take pressure.
“I bowl bindaas (carefree). What I feel is the appropriate delivery in any given situation, I go for it. The key is to not take the pressure. If you are free-minded, positive results will follow.”
Khan gave many fine performances for the Capitals in the 2021 season. He saw the back of Shivam Dube, David Miller and Riyan Parag and returned with 3-32 in 4 overs against the Royals in Mumbai – an effort that earned him the praise of the Head Coach Ricky Ponting.
