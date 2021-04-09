IPL 2021: I Can't Think of a Better Game to Start Off the Tournament, Says Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is all charged up and raring to go as his team takes on Mumbai Indians in the opener of the IPL 2021. On the match eve, he said that there can’t be a better start to the tournament than two good sides taking on each other.

“I truly believe that we have to focus on our skills and our strengths as a side. Mumbai, obviously, is a champion team they know how to win this competition, we know the strength of their team so if focus too much on that then we are not gonna focus on what we can do. At the end of the day, you are playing cricket which is played on the day in the moment and you could be better than any other guy in the world at that moment,” Kohli said in a video posted by the RCB on their official Twitter handle.

“Coming up against Mumbai is always an exciting challenge. Last year, we had two exciting games and we won one and they won the second one which was obviously close and they came through because they have such a strong team. The first one was a cliff-hanger as well big scores and Super Over. We expect a great game to start off the IPL. I can’t think of a more exciting or highly skilled intense game to start off the IPL,” he added.

Five time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai later today. The encounter will boast of a number of superstars in both the teams and the captaincy battle – Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli – will add extra spice to the contest. MI are the two-time defending title holders while RCB are yet to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. MI have dominated RCB in the past having beaten them in as many as 17 of the 27 encounters between the two sides.

