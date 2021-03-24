IPL 2021: I Didn't Want Anyone to Think That I Was the One Picking You-MS Dhoni to Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa, who has been poached by Chennai Superkings in the upcoming IPL, has recalled a phone call with his would be captain MS Dhoni. The 35-year-old has said he got a call from MS who told him that he had got nothing to do with his inclusion.

“He, in fact, called me. He said, “I want you to know that I didn’t make the decision about you coming in here. It was actually the decision of the leadership group, which involved the coaches and the CEO.” He also said – and that’s what I love about him – “I didn’t want anyone to think that I was the one picking you. I wanted you to get into the team with your own ability and with your own skill. And when it came to me, I said, please ask everybody else in making the decision about you. Because anyone might feel ‘because MS is there, Robin got here’,” he told ESPN Cricinfo in an exclusive chat.

“It is amazing, right, when there is that level of honesty. I truly appreciate that. For me, I know that I have gotten there by my own skill, by my own credibility. That is what I love about MS. You want to play for a leader like that, who gives you that confidence that, “Hey, you have come in here by your own credibility. I’ve done nothing,” he added.

Uthappa, 35, was traded from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2021. He addressed his fans in an Instagram video and expressed happiness that he would be playing again with the likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu.

“Vanakkam Chennai, epdi irukeenga? (Hello Chennai, how are you?),” he said.

“First of all, I’d like to say thanks to all the CSK fans for the wonderful welcome I’ve received over the last few weeks. This message is a bit long pending, but I’m glad that ‘late aanaalum latest ah pannirken’ (I’m latest even if I’m late – a reference to a popular Tamil movie dialogue)

“Thanks so much for all the love and support I’ve received so far.