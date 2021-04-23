- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: I Do Miss My Bowling But it Doesn't Put More Pressure On My Batting: Hardik Pandya
MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene has said that Hardik has not bowled so far in the IPL due to a shoulder niggle.
- PTI
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 10:10 PM IST
Star India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday said he “does miss his bowling” but not being able to do that due to a shoulder niggle in the ongoing IPL doesn’t put more pressure on his batting.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Ever since his return from back surgery, he underwent in 2019, Hardik doesn’t bowl as much as he used to.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: A Breath Taking Follow Up Kept KKR Hopes High, but In The End It Was a CSK Show
“I do miss my bowling, but I don’t think it’s putting pressure on my batting. I have played throughout my life as an all-rounder, and I am just learning how to deal with it and move on in life with a smile,” said Hardik before the start of the game between MI and Punjab Kings.
Hardik had bowled regularly during the five-match T20 series against England last month before rolling his arm over once during the following three-match ODI series as part of his workload management.
